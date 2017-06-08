It’s official. VW has announced the next-gen Polo will celebrate its world premiere on June 16 at 11 AM CEST / 9 AM GMT at a special event organized in Berlin. No other details have been disclosed, other than the obvious fact it will ride on the MQB A0 platform like it sister model SEAT Ibiza and that it will enter production later this month.

Numerous spy shots of barely camouflaged prototypes have shown VW’s designers are playing it safe yet again by taking the evolutionary route with the supermini’s exterior appearance. It looks duller compared to its Spanish counterpart, but as the saying goes, different strokes for different folks. The B-segment model will likely be a tad bigger than the outgoing car and that will pay dividends in terms of the interior cabin space.

Underneath the hood will reside three- and four-cylinder engines, all of which are going to be turbocharged. Initially, the pick of the range will be the VW Group’s new 1.5-liter TSI Evo already offered in the Golf in an economical 130-hp BlueMotion guise and a punchier 150-hp variant. There’s also going to be a tiny three-cylinder, 1.0-liter unit with 115 hp that you can find in numerous VAG small cars, and even in the bigger Skoda Octavia.

Like with just about all models carrying the VW badge, the most obvious differences between the Polo and the Ibiza will be on the inside where the model from Wolfsburg is set to receive better materials and soundproofing to justify its premium. Despite the visible growth in size, the new one will actually shed some weight thanks to the new underpinnings. The three-door version is expected to live on, though sales of such models in this segment are winding down and all prototypes we have seen were of the more practical body style.







Some of the spy images we’ve mentioned earlier also depicted the range-topping GTI, which might arrive early in the life cycle to take on the already revealed new Ford Fiesta ST. VW has confirmed the crown jewel in the Polo family will be blessed with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with about 200 hp sourced from the previous Golf GTI.

After 42 years and 14 million cars sold, the Polo will make the transition towards its sixth generation in a week from tomorrow.

