Honda has held a press meeting in Tokyo, Japan, where President and CEO Takahiro Hachigo outlined the company’s future plans during his speech. Among many new announcements, Takahiro confirmed the brand will strengthen the development of electric vehicles and will work on autonomous technologies ready for highway use in 2020.

Starting with the EVs, Hachigo revealed we will see a production all-electric vehicle from the manufacturer during an auto show this fall. It is currently under development alongside a China-exclusive model scheduled to go on sale in 2018. The development process for the EVs is carried out by the newly-formed Electric Vehicle Development Division, part of Honda’s R&D department. Also in 2018, Honda will introduce an all-electric scooter.







Autonomous technologies will also have a major role in the automaker’s future and the first system to arrive for production vehicles will be a highway autonomous autopilot. Scheduled to be introduced in 2020, it will be able to perform lane-changing function, which enables the vehicle to “drive in multiple lanes without any command from the driver.” Also, the advanced system will free the driver from the need to monitor their surroundings while the vehicle is experiencing traffic congestion.

Once the technology is ready, Honda will continue to improve it and adapt it for use on regular public roads. The Japanese company expects to reach Level 4 automated driving by around 2025.

Meanwhile, Honda is also developing the next generation design language, which will be previewed at an auto show this fall. Before the end of the year we will also get to see the next-generation Accord, which will undergo a full model change with a “further advanced design and driving experience.” Last but not least, Honda says it is developing technologies which will provide “driving experience that performs at the will of the driver.”

