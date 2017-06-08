The quirky Veloster will not only live to see a new generation, but it seems Hyundai has plans to expand the lineup by adding a true performance version positioned above the Turbo model. Previous spy shots have shown the hatchback will likely retain the asymmetrical door layout with a so-called “stealth third door”, but the car’s shape will be substantially modified. It’s already looking more appealing than the existing model, especially in what appears to be a go-faster N flavor.

Those large exhaust tips at the back look more menacing than the centrally mounted setup of the sporty Veloster prototype spied last month, which was likely the Turbo version. Another clue could be in the German license plates taking into account Hyundai has a test center at the Nürburgring where it’s tweaking the i30 N due to be launched later in the year.

As a matter of fact, the prototype was actually spotted in Germany and was riding low on what look like 19-inch wheels with enlarged brakes featuring red calipers. Overall, it looks more performance-focused than the aforementioned Veloster Turbo.

It will be interesting to see whether the N model will retain the front-wheel-drive layout or it will switch to a grippy AWD arrangement to further distance itself from the Turbo model and take on the Ford Focus RS and VW Golf R. Power could come from the newly developed turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine debuting in the i30 N where it will have up to 275 hp, though it would make perfect sense for Hyundai to squeeze more power for the Veloster N.

Let’s keep in mind Hyundai has engineered a trio of mid-engine concepts featuring a design similar to the Veloster. The 2016 version rocked a 2.0-liter turbo with 300 hp delivered to the rear wheels, but Hyundai hasn’t said a word about whether it will eventually launch a production version.

Meanwhile, the regular Veloster is expected to debut at some point in 2018, so the N model will likely land in 2019.

Photos: CarPix