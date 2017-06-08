The manufacturer will seek a repeat win with three cars competing at the historic hill climb.

When the flags fly at the 95th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, Acura plans to be there in force. The manufacturer will field two TLX sport sedans –  including the debut of the 2018 TLX A-Spec – while seeking another win with its NSX supercar, competing this year in the Time Attack 1 category.  In addition, the Acura TLX and MDX will serve as official pace cars and rookie orientation vehicles for the event.

 

Other Pikes Peak news:

 

The new TLX A-Spec will compete in the Exhibition class, relying on a heavily massaged 500-horsepower turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 to make short work of the hill. Engineers have also given the A-Spec a limited-slip differential for better grip up front, and aero tweaks in the form of a carbon fiber splitter and rear wing. The suspension has been modified for the trip, and the interior has been gutted to save on weight. Piloting the TLX will be Nick Robinson, who scored the Time Attack 2 victory for Acura last year in the NSX.

The other TLX is an all-wheel drive GT model that returns to competition in the Open class, using a biturbo V6 from the Pirelli World Challenge series that’s been tuned to better handle the extreme elevation changes experienced during the climb. It also features significant suspension tuning, aerodynamic adjustments, and revised gearing to help the TLX accelerate away from the numerous hairpin turns. Veteran Acura driver Peter Cunningham will drive the TLX GT in his debut at Pikes Peak.

 

 

 

Acura says the NSX that will compete in the Time Attack 1 class is a GT3-inspired production model that has been lighted and aerodynamically enhanced for the course. It wears a front splitter and a bigger wing out back, and the car’s software was given a special tune for better performance from the hybrid system. Pikes Peak veteran James Robinson will attempt the back-to-back win for the NSX at the hill.

2017 marks the sixth year Acura has officially raced at the famous hill climb. Last year the manufacturer sent three NSX models to Pikes Peak and scored the Time Attack 2 win with a time of 10 minutes 28 seconds.

 Source: Acura

