It’s the most powerful 911 Turbo S ever, and only 500 will be produced.
The world really doesn’t need another reason to love the Porsche 911, but Stuttgart is giving us one anyway. Say hello to the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series, and as the name suggests, it is exclusive. Only 500 will be built for worldwide distribution, and lest you think it’s just a yellow appearance package, think again. Its 3.8-liter biturbo six receives a power kit to make 607 horsepower – 27 more than you’ll get in a standard Turbo S – that can blitz the 911 to 60 miles per hour in under three seconds.
The obvious calling card of the latest 911 is its Golden Yellow Metallic finish, which will only be found on the Exclusive Series. The attention-getting finish is complimented by carbon-weave stripes with additional carbon fiber on the ram-air scoop in back. The roof, side skirts and hood are carbon fiber, and the limited-production Porsche wears a new rear apron. If the yellow metallic is a bit too much for you, Porsche says a range of other carefully selected colors are available.
Inside, the 18-way sport seats get two layers of perforated leather with golden stripes on the innermost layer to contrast the exterior look. Seams receive yellow stitching, and the Alcantara headliner also sports a pair of yellow stripes. Carbon sill plates with Executive Series branding are found on both sides of the car, with yellow embroidered Turbo S lettering on the headrests completing the interior look. Unlike the exterior options, yellow is the only color choice for the interior trim.
Adding to the bling are black brake calipers for the PCCB ceramic braking system, trimmed with a gold Porsche logo. It rides on similarly trimmed black 20-inch alloys and comes standard with Porsche Active Suspension Management. Rear-axle steering with Porsche’s Dynamic Chassis Control help corral those 607 ponies.
And because the Exclusive Series is, well, exclusive, there are special accessories available. Porsche will offer a limited-production run of 500 chronographs with designs that match the car. A matching set of leather luggage specifically fitted to the 911 will also be available.
Naturally, all of this exclusiveness isn’t obtained without a cost. The 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series will start at €259,992 in Germany, which translates to roughly $293,000. The watch – which can be customized at the customer’s request – costs an additional $11,000. The luggage is also extra, to the tune $6,200.
Porsche's official launch date for the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series is June 8th. With only 500 being made, those readers with a spare $300,000 better place orders soon.
Source: Porsche