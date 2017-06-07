The Polestar performance division has been working its magic on Volvo vehicles, in one for or another, since 1996. In that span of more than 20 years, the company has reached an important milestone. More than 100,000 Volvo cars and SUVs have undergone powertrain enhancements by Polestar.

Part of the increase can be attributed to the new Drive-E powertrain available en masse on cars like the V60 and XC90, which combines an electric battery with an efficient four-cylinder engine. The all-new XC60, set to go on sale in July, will be the latest in the lineup to gain the powertrain, further adding to the Polestar portfolio.







"This is an important milestone for Polestar and proof of the increasing demand from performance-oriented Volvo customers around the world," said Johan Lindqvist, Head of Global Sales at Polestar. "We are well on our way to our best year in terms of sales and we have further exciting products just around the corner."

Volvo says that its most popular model for Polestar optimization is the outgoing XC60, followed closely by the XC90 and V60. China, Sweden, and the U.S. are the top three markets in terms of overall sales volume. The introduction of even more Polestar-tuned vehicles in the future will undoubtedly boost that figure significantly.

Already Volvo has suggested that future Polestar performance models could adopt a similar hybrid powertrain, and would encompass nearly the entire range. The S90 and V90 will be the first models to benefit from the Polestar performance tune, but won’t be available until at least 2018. For now, the Swedish shop has reason to celebrate.

Source: Volvo



