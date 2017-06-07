Truck maker Iveco will be the official hauler for the Team Abarth racing crew for the next three years, and the deal will result in a pair of semis with the performance division’s famous scorpion-themed livery. The Iveco Stralis XP and Eurocargo trucks will be supporting events like the Abarth 124 Rally Selenia.







The trucks feature a red and black livery with a checkered flag motif on each side. The Abarth scorpion badge appears above each door, and the brand’s name is on a stripe that’s further down. Crimson accents around the outer wheel rims provides a further dash of color. Inside, there’s an Abarth-branded seat and red accent stitching

Iveco will also build 124 units of the New Stralis XP TCO2 Champion with a body inspired by the Abarth 124 Spider. The racing crew will use one of these as a support vehicle during events, too.

The Abarth 124 R-GT rally car is the firm’s competition machine available for customers. The model features a 1.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 300 hp (224 kW) and six-speed sequential gearbox.

Road car buyers can opt for the Fiat 124 Spider Abarth with a 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 165 horsepower (123 kW) and 184 pound-feet (250 Newton-meters) of torque. Buyers can choose whether the engine routes through a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The trim also gets a sport-tuned suspension and limited-slip rear differential. Brembo brakes are an option, too.

Through May 2017, Fiat has delivered 1,990 examples of the 124 Spider in the U.S, including 564 of them in the fifth month of the year. In comparison, Mazda has moved 6,398 units of the MX-5 Miata in the U.S. through May. The two models share the same platform.

Fiat also recently announced a new $495 styling package for the 500 Abarth in the United States. It lets buyers choose between black, red, gray or white for the roof, mirror caps, body stripes, and spoiler.

Source: Fiat