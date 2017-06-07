Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May are slated for their Amazon Prime return this October for the second season of The Grand Tour. According to Drivetribe, the follow-up effort promises to be just as expensive but little else is known about the motoring trio and what they have in store. In an interview with BBC’s The One Show, James May was his usual coy self about details though he did reveal the show’s budget was “about the same.”

"There's a lot of travel involved. There's a lot of crew involved,” he explained. “There's a lot of tech involved, filming in 4K. But that's boring stuff. It's going to look largely the same, but we've moved it on a bit in a way that I can't really tell you about yet because you're the enemy and it's secret!"

As for what that means specifically, we likely won’t know until the first episode goes live on Amazon Prime in October. There’s certainly been criticism on some of the show’s segments, and in particular the American who many viewers felt was, for lack of a better term, stupid. The running gag of killing celebrities also grew a bit old and tired for some, though we know the trio had a host of benchmarks to meet so as to not incur the wrath of the BBC legal department. Given that The American was basically the anti-Stig, and that actual celebrity interviews were forbidden, perhaps some of that will change now that a year has passed.

As for the rest, we know Richard Hammond had a bit of a problem riding a motorcycle at one point. We also know Clarkson drives a supercar, and giant fiberglass heads of the three presenters are still touring the world. All in all, the second season of The Grand Tour should be interesting, to say the least.

