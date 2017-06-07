Fans of the Honda Civic Type R have been waiting to get their mitts on the 306-horsepower (228-kilowatt) hot hatch since it was first announced for the U.S. back in 2015. But like any performance vehicle that comes in high demand, Honda will be offering its first Civic Type R at auction – exclusively on the website Bring A Trailer.

Wearing the VIN number 01, the Type R will be auctioned on Bring A Trailer beginning today, June 7, 2017, with all of the final proceeds benefitting the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, an organization Honda has supported since 1991. The auction will run for eight days.

"The Civic Type R has long been forbidden fruit for enthusiasts in the U.S.," said Jeff Conrad, Senior Vice President at American Honda Motor Co. "So we thought it would be fun to offer one lucky customer a shot at owning the first of its kind in America while benefitting the leading nonprofit solely dedicated to finding a cure for childhood brain tumors, the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation."







The Honda Civic Type R will be the first new vehicle sold on the site, which is typically reserved for obscure classics, and the first 2017 Type R sold in the U.S. Buyers that don’t bid on the Civic online will have to wait until it hits dealerships in a few weeks with an alleged $33,900 asking price (not including $875 for destination and handling).

As mentioned, the hot hatch uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine to produce 306 hp (220 kW) and comes paired exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission. It’s the fastest front-wheel-drive car on the Nurburgring, recording a lap time of 7 minutes 43.80 seconds, and will be produced at Honda’s Swindon, U.K. plant.

Interested buyers can head over to Bring A Trailer and bid on the hot hatch until June 15.

Source: Honda