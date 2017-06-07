Available only in homeland France, the Renault Megane Akaju is a new special edition that starts off as the Intens trim and then receives a bunch of bells and whistles to justify the premium. Set to be offered for a limited amount of time, the plush version rides on 18-inch Grand Tour wheels and comes with extra-tinted rear glass as well as the compulsory “Akaju badging” to point out it’s not a plain Megane.

Hopping inside the cabin, the tuxedo-wearing compact hatchback gets heated front seats, with the one on the driver’s side equipped with a massaging function. To further set it apart from the lesser Megane models, Renault has applied a fancy Black and Club Brown leather upholstery with matching aluminum door panel trims finished in brown.

The generous list of standard equipment includes many other niceties, such as a color head-up display, Bose sound system, and the company’s 8.7-inch R-Link 2 infotainment system benefitting from both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration. Those willing to pay more can order extra goodies, including an electric sunroof, adaptive cruise control, and the Easy Parking Pack.

Customers in France can get the new Renault Megane Akaju with the familiar 130-hp TCe engine or the thrifty dCi 110 and dC 130 diesels. The cheapest version money can buy starts off at €27,600 and rises to €31,400. Factor in the three optional items mentioned above and the price jumps to a cool €33,000.

Chances are the Akaju special edition is a prologue for a luxurious Initiale Paris permanent trim already available on a multitude of models: Clio, Captur, Talisman, Koleos, and the more recent Scenic & Grand Scenic MPV duo. If it will eventually arrive, the Initiale Paris will not serve as the range-topping version as that role is going to be attributed to the Megane RS due on September 12 at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

Source: Renault