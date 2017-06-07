Hide press release Show press release

NEVS presents InMotion Concept

At the technology show CES Asia in Shanghai, NEVS displays the new InMotion Concept for the very first time.

This is not a normal car - it´s a vision on how we in the future can travel safe and efficiently through a big city, without owning the car – and without a driver.

All the flexible high tech features in the InMotion Concept makes this journey a very pleasant one, no matter if you are working, resting or going with your friends.

The NEVS InMotion concept has been created as a vision for level 5 autonomous vehicle, where the interior will be adapted for what the passengers need it for. Flexibility is a key word for InMotion.

The flexible interior makes it possible for everyone to use InMotion according to the current needs. Whether you are going to work, are having a business meeting or just socializing with friends or family. This is a vehicle with many different ways of usage.

What differentiates InMotion from other mass transport solutions is that it´s always individually adapted. InMotion means comfort in a personal environment.

Upon arrival, InMotion will welcome the customer and prepare the interior space according to the personal needs. Occupants only enter and exit the vehicle from the side of the curb to increase safety.

Extending the personalization experience InMotion provides seamless continuity from the previous ride, should the users wish. Or, how about the possibility to set the ambiance on the fly via an App.

By using a mobile App to control InMotion functionality, the interior space is left uncluttered. Occupants access the App to control seat movements, Lighting Ambiance, Environment.

“This design is starting from an interior perspective, with the intention of showing how people can add quality to their lives by filling the time of travelling with value, and not wasting it by being stuck behind the wheel, sometimes for hours just to get across the downtown areas. This is why we are displaying this flexible and very user friendly concept. This is unique compared to others”, says Jonas Hernqvist, Vice President of Sales & Marking at NEVS.

FACTS about Opportunities InMotion:

You can use NEVS InMotion to reduce congestion

* Effective use of shared mobility in conjunction with interconnected autonomous transport systems means more time for family, friends, leisure and work.

* More effective mobility solutions means reduced number of cars and parking spaces - more space green areas and human-centric city development.

You can use NEVS InMotion to reduce pollution

* Effective use of electric cars means that we in the long run can spend time outside without worrying about your health.

* Intelligent mobility systems contributing to integrated sustainable city means less pollution, better health and safer roads

You can use NEVS InMotion to provide convenience

* The users will have a flexible access to a car, without car ownership- That means the best type of vehicle for your different needs on-demand and go anywhere, anytime.

* Flexible user space means you have the opportunity to relax, create, or socialise in your own personalised environment depending on your current needs.

Features and functions:

Designed to showcase personalised mobility solutions

Large curb side door for safe convenience

Adaptive interior space providing a flexible environment o Set to user preferences on approach o Clean, uncluttered and durable, yet personal design theme o Configurable seating 3 Modes § Private § Social § Meeting o User customisable Lighting o Individual Climate control o Durable yet comfortable reclining seats

Wireless technologies o Wireless Charging o In Motion function control from personal device

NEVS InMotion App provides users with a single seamless intuitive interface.

About NEVS

NEVS’ vision is to shape mobility for a more sustainable future. Core to this is a global portfolio of fully electric premium cars, mobility solutions and sustainable city offerings.

NEVS was founded in 2012 and acquired the main assets of the Saab Automobile bankruptcy estates. The company is owned by NME Holdings Ltd., Tianjin Bin Hai Hi-tech Industrial Development Area (THT) and State Research Information Technology Co., Ltd. (SRIT).

NEVS’ head office and main research and development facilities are located in Trollhättan, Sweden. NEVS’ car production plant is located in Trollhättan, with a second production plant and a R&D Centre under construction in Tianjin, China, as well as a production plant in Fujian, China.