The fifth-generation Cherokee was introduced roughly four years ago, so it seems just about right Jeep has been spotted prepping a mid-cycle refresh. Although facelifts usually don’t bring substantial design changes, it seems the situation is going to be different for this particular CUV. While the Skoda Octavia’s update sliced the headlights in half, the one currently being prepared for the Cherokee will do the exact opposite — it will merge the two divided clusters into a single-piece unit, or so it seems.

The LED daytime running lights appear to be incorporated in the headlights, which by the looks of it are going to be positioned higher than they are now to give the Cherokee literally a face lift. Peeking through the camouflage is the corporate seven-slot grille and the radar moved in the center of the lower grille as opposed to being next to the fog light like on the current model.

Moving at the back, there’s an equally amount of disguise, though the changes will likely be less noticeable. Expect some subtle tweaks to the taillight graphics and a discreetly modified bumper, but nothing to write home about.

If we were to rely on the rumor mill, the nine-speed automatic transmission might make its transition from the Renegade and Compass. There could also be a new range-topping Cherokee Trackhawk with an upgraded version of the existing 3.2-liter V6 engine, though it’s best to wait and see whether this juicy rumor will pan out.

Jeep is expected to take the wraps off the tweaked Cherokee sometime this fall as a 2018 model year. We might see it at the beginning of December during the Los Angeles Auto Show, although an online reveal could take place a few days/weeks sooner.

Photos: Automedia