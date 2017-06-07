Hide press release Show press release

1. Introduction: Newly engineered from the ground up to deliver the most rewarding driving experience in the hot hatch segment

Retains the heritage of Honda’s high-performance hatchback bloodline

High-rigidity chassis with an advanced adaptive suspension and steering

The fastest-accelerating and quickest car in its class

New selectable driving modes deliver unrivalled usability

Developed in parallel with the new standard Civic hatchback, with mutual benefits to the dynamics of both vehicles

The all-new Honda Civic Type R has been engineered from the ground up to deliver the most rewarding driving experience in the hot hatch segment – both on road and on the race track.

Newly engineered from the ground up, the Type R was developed in parallel with the new standard Civic hatchback, with mutual benefits to the dynamics and refinement of both variants. It retains the heritage of Honda’s high-performance hatchback bloodline, combining the purity of front-wheel-drive chassis dynamics with aggressive design and finely-honed aerodynamics.

A new single-mass flywheel coupled with the slick six-speed manual gearbox reduces clutch inertia weight by 25%, and combines with a 7% lower final gear ratio to enhance response under acceleration. The gearbox’s rev-matching function smooths shifts, eliminating undesirable transmission ‘shock’ associated with excessive or insufficient revving. The rev-matching function further enhances the joy of driving a manual transmission sports car.

A lightweight, highly rigid bodyshell – the product of innovative new engineering and construction techniques – complements the lower centre of gravity and a sophisticated new suspension system, contributing directly to the car’s rewarding dynamics.

An advanced Dual-Axis Strut Front Suspension system reduces torque steer and enhances on-the-limit cornering and steering feel. At the rear, Type R’s new multi-link suspension enhances ride comfort as well as high speed stability.

Dual-Pinion Variable-Ratio Electric Power Steering is new to the Type R, using a similar system as featured on the standard Civic, but optimising the variable ratio to deliver a more direct and secure feel at high speed.

Peak power output from the optimised and refined 2.0-litre VTEC TURBO engine is 320 PS at 6,500rpm, and peak torque is 400Nm from 2,500rpm to 4,500rpm. It covers the 0-100km/h (0-62 mph) sprint in just 5.7 seconds and will go on to a top speed of 272km/h (169mph); meaning it is both the fastest-accelerating and quickest car in its class. It is also the fastest Type R ever around the Nürburgring Nordschleife with a lap time of 7min 43.8sec.

The 2017 Type R has a new selection of driving modes, adding a ‘Comfort’ setting to the default ‘Sport’ and track-focused ‘+R’ modes – all of which tailor the suspension compliance, steering geometry and throttle response of the car on demand. Compared to the previous Type R, the more significant difference between the damping forces of each driving mode gives the new car greater usability across a wider range of road surfaces. Notably, Comfort mode affords a high degree of compliance, coupled with a less urgent level of steering response.

The aggressive silhouette makes a confident statement about the Civic Type R’s dynamic character. Wider, longer, and lower than any of its predecessors, the all-new Civic has short overhangs and muscular, taut lines. A sharp and aggressive ‘face’, pronounced wheel-arches and sculpted front and rear intakes project the Civic’s sporting brief.

A comprehensive aerodynamic includes a smooth underbody, front air curtain, a slim rear wing and vortex generators at the trailing edge of the roof line. These features contribute to a best-in-class balance between lift and drag, delivering superior levels of high speed stability.

The all-new interior has significantly improved levels of quality, comfort and refinement. Front and rear seat occupants benefit from greater visibility and more space than ever before in which to experience the Type R’s blistering performance, while the large boot and innovative side-sliding tonneau cover ensure the car retains its position as the most practical and versatile of high-performance hatchbacks.

New Civic Type R was engineered within the same development programme as the other members of the tenth generation Civic family – the largest global project for a single model in Honda’s history.

Production of the new Type R is anticipated to start in summer 2017 at Honda of the UK Manufacturing (HUM) in Swindon – the global manufacturing hub for the tenth generation Civic hatchback.

The Type R will be exported across Europe and to other markets around the world, including Japan and the US. Its arrival in North America will mark the first time that any Honda-badged Type R has been officially sold there.

2. Bespoke chassis, suspension and steering setup to maximise power transfer and high-speed stability

New unibody platform is lighter and stiffer than the previous Type R’s

Advanced suspension setup delivers more responsive handling and enhanced ride comfort

Four-wheel Adaptive Damper System delivers exceptional road holding

Variable-ratio EPS calibrated individually to each of the three selectable driving modes

The advanced platform that underpins the all-new Civic Type R provides the foundation for the most sophisticated chassis dynamics setup in the model’s history.

All-new suspension, a lower centre of gravity and a boost in body rigidity help this latest generation Civic Type R deliver the most rewarding driving experience in the hot hatch segment. As well as more responsive handling, ride comfort is also significantly improved over its predecessor, as a result of exhaustive development and a focus on compliance-enhancing techniques and technologies.

Advanced dual-axis and multi-link suspension

At the front, lower-arm-type front MacPherson strut suspension provides high lateral rigidity for linear handling, and low longitudinal rigidity for optimised ride compliance.

Civic Type R makes use of a unique dual-axis setup, with revised geometry that incorporates a reduction in centre offset of 19mm and reduction of initial camber by 1.0 degree compared to the standard Civic’s setup. This Type R-specific setup minimises torque steer and maximises sporty handling.

Furthermore, in pursuit of increased rigidity and weight reduction, the struts’ lower arms and knuckles are now made out of high-rigidity aluminium.

At the rear of the car, an all-new rear multi-link setup and unique suspension arms deliver increased geometrical stability for improved high-speed stability and enhanced ride comfort compared to its predecessor, as well as more linear handling in conjunction with the electric power steering tuning.

The multi-link suspension contributes to significantly improved stability under braking, reducing the total roll movement of the car. Combined with the lower centre of gravity and wider wheel track, it enables later braking and higher cornering speeds. Upper, lower and trailing arms are all high-rigidity parts unique to the Type R.

Relocation of elements, including the fuel tank, throughout the length of the car has also delivered improved weight distribution across the axles. The redistribution achieves a 3% reduction in the proportion of weight over the front axle compared to the previous Type R, which is a further contributing factor to the improved dynamics and stability.

Adaptive Damper System

The all-new Civic Type R features a revised four-wheel Adaptive Damper System that delivers superior ride quality and exceptional road holding performance. The system incorporates upgraded shock absorber units, which are now of a three-chamber design, giving a much wider range of variability for the damping force.

Continuous independent control of the damping force in all four dampers is activated by adjusting the current sent to electromagnetic coils inside the dampers, using feedback from a suite of three G-sensors around the car.

These G-sensors – one on each side of the car at the base of the A-pillars, and one just forward of the rear axle – and stroke sensors on the suspension of each wheel, monitor the car’s status in real-time. The current to the electromagnetic coils inside the dampers is adjusted in milliseconds, altering the oil flow channels and thereby controlling the damping force. Existing lateral G, steering angle and brake pressure sensors also form part of the system.

The revised three-chamber dampers enable a significant improvement in the variability of damping force in both the tension and compression strokes of the suspension, which has facilitated the addition of a much softer ‘Comfort’ setting in the Civic Type R’s selectable driving modes.

A logic tuned specifically to the Type R’s unique suspension and tyres delivers independent control of each wheel, improving contact with the road surface (including on uneven surfaces), maintaining high levels of traction at all speeds. This ensures sharp handling and stability during cornering at higher speeds, limiting body roll. The damping force is increased further in the revised +R mode [see section 5 below].

Dual pinion variable-ratio EPS

The Civic Type R’s dual pinion variable-ratio electric power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering has a similar setup as the standard Civic, but with an optimised variable ratio to deliver a more direct and secure driving experience.

The two pinions allow the steering and power assistance functions to be separated, while the variable-ratio system adjusts in accordance with the geometry between the rack and pinion, rather than by the speed of the car, which maintains a steady steering feel.

Steering feel of the electric power steering (EPS) is calibrated individually to each of the three selectable driving modes: Comfort, Sport and +R. The latter delivers the most direct feel, a direct and linear balance is present in Sport, and a smooth and natural feel is available in Comfort.

Agile Handling Assist

Honda’s Agile Handling Assist (AHA) electronic stability system has been specially tuned for the new Civic Type R, including bespoke operating parameters for the car’s track-focused +R mode. AHA operates through the Vehicle Stability Assist system, applying a light braking force to the inner wheels when the steering wheel is turned. It provides subtle, discreet assistance for increased responsiveness and stability at low and high speeds, and with both gentle and rapid steering inputs. AHA also improves the limited-slip differential effect by reducing the inner wheel slip during mid-corner acceleration.

High-performance braking system

To help the driver manage the Type R’s prodigious power, its front wheels are equipped with a high performance Brembo brake package, developed specifically for the car.

At the front, four-piston callipers apply braking force to ventilated 350 mm discs. The front bumper’s intakes house unique cooling ducts that channel air through the body to reduce the heat of the discs and calipers. At the rear, solid 305mm discs are 9mm larger than those found on the previous Type R.

Lightweight, high-rigidity body frame

The advanced new unibody platform of the tenth generation Civic hatchback means that the new Type R’s body frame is 16kg lighter than the previous Civic Type R’s, with a torsional stiffness improvement of 37% and a static bending rigidity improvement of 45%. This provides significant benefits to steering response and cornering stability, as well as aiding the passive safety and NVH characteristics of the car.

Type R also benefits from the Civic hatchback’s innovative body assembly process, which involves a high-efficiency joining technique. The entire inner frame is assembled first, followed by the outer frame, and then the joints. This new ‘inside out’ process defies the conventional method of body frame assembly, but contributes greatly to the overall stiffness of the body.

The Civic Type R’s fuel tank has been relocated and the car’s floor is lower than that of the outgoing model. Combined with the revisions to the chassis and suspension, the all-new model’s centre of gravity is 10mm lower. These changes also allow the driving position to be set nearer to the road, with a hip point 25mm lower than its predeccesor, giving a more sporty feel.

3. Muscular and performance-focused aerodynamic design

All-new Type R enhances signature Civic design with muscular styling and aggressive body features

Superior airflow management using innovative air slats and vortex generating elements

Advanced aerodynamics; best-in-class balance between lift and drag

Based on the low and wide proportions of the new Civic hatchback, the Type R is enhanced by muscular styling and aggressive body modifications that deliver superior aerodynamic performance.

The new Civic Type R is 165mm longer, 36mm lower and 2mm wider than the previous-generation model. The low and wide proportions underpin the distinctive design and classic hot hatch styling cues, while also enabling a more spacious cabin thanks to the larger footprint.

The all-new Type R has a more comprehensive aerodynamic package than the previous model, including a smoother underbody, front tyre air curtain, a slim rear wing and vortex generators at the trailing edge of the roof line. The muscular, aggressive body has a best-in-class balance between lift and drag, contributing to greater high speed stability.

At the front, the aggressive bumper is extended with a winged carbon fibre effect splitter and sporty red accent line, which runs around the entire car. Additional slatted ducts add width to the bumper, and diamond-mesh inserts fill the sculpted air intakes.

The sharp and aggressive interpretation of Honda’s family ‘face’, incorporating signature Honda front headlight clusters, is enhanced with a new air vent at the nose of the car. Like all Type R models before it, it is adorned with Honda’s famous red ‘H’ badge. New Civic Type R features a lightweight aluminium bonnet with an integrated air duct, sited centrally in a trapezoidal recess. The bonnet weighs 5.3kg less than the steel bonnet on the standard five-door model.

Carbon fibre effect side skirts between front and rear wheel arches are wider than those of the previous-generation Civic Type R. The wheel arches accommodate larger wheels and, at the rear, a wider track – increased by 65mm to 1,593mm.

New 20-inch berlina black alloy wheels, unique to the Type R, complement the visual changes, filling the enlarged wheel arches with 245/30 R20 tyres.

A substantial carbon fibre effect diffuser runs below the wider rear bumper, which frames three fully-functional tailpipes with a pair of directional strakes at each side. The central tailpipe is of a smaller diameter. Unique peaks at the roof flanks point backwards towards a dramatic, visually striking rear wing.

Advanced aerodynamic design

A short front overhang combines with an almost entirely flat underside and new under-engine and under-floor covers to aid airflow under the vehicle. Coupled with the rear diffuser that increases stability and optimises downforce, the overall aerodynamic profile helps to ‘suck’ the car onto the road to deliver a more rewarding driving experience. The overall drag coefficient is reduced by 3% compared to the previous Type R.

The front bumper is shaped specifically to inhibit air turbulence around the front wheels, with a new front air curtain, wide front splitter and deep side skirts that manage airflow and create downforce on the front axle. Air slats in the bodywork behind the wheels reduce static pressure within the wheel arches and improve the lift coefficient by 1%.

At the rear, the large wing works in conjunction with vortex generator strakes on the roof line, diverting air flow across the tail and generating additional downforce on the rear axle. A carefully engineered, optimised and thinner design, the wing also represents a 0.7kg weight saving compared to the tailgate spoiler on the standard five-door model. The wing contributes to overall negative lift, and improves road-holding abilities, particularly through high-speed corners, to deliver a more secure dynamic driving experience.

4. 2.0-litre VTEC TURBO engine and manual transmission optimised for flexible, exhilarating performance

VTEC TURBO of multi-award-winning previous generation Type R is optimised and refined

Peak power of 320 PS; peak torque of 400 Nm

Manual transmission helps to retain the model’s position as the complete driver’s car

New single-mass flywheel improves the engine response and reduces clutch inertia weight

Bespoke triple-exit exhaust modulates the sonic tone of the engine

The 2.0-litre VTEC TURBO ‘heart’ of the multi-award-winning previous generation Type R has been optimised and refined to deliver power, torque and performance figures unmatched in the front-wheel drive hot hatch segment.

Throttle response and driveability have improved thanks to optimised engine control settings, while the smooth and precise six-speed manual transmission is further enhanced by a rev match control system, ensuring no compromise in the Type R’s intimate, rewarding connection with the driver.

Peak power output from the direct-injected turbocharged engine is 320 PS at 6,500rpm, and peak torque is 400 Nm from 2,500rpm to 4,500rpm. It covers the 0-100km/h (0-62mph) sprint in just 5.7 seconds and will go on to a top speed of 272km/h (169mph). These performance statistics mean it is both the fastest-accelerating and quickest car in its class.

Honda’s VTEC (Variable Timing and Lift Electronic Control) and Dual-VTC (Dual-Variable Timing Control) technologies provide specific advantages to the engine’s mono-scroll turbocharger setup. VTEC varies the degree of exhaust valve lift to reduce turbo lag through increased exhaust pressure at lower rpm while delivering a high output at higher rpm. Dual-VTC allows a degree of overlap in valve opening, which is finely controlled across a broad rpm to improve responsiveness and fuel efficiency. The engine’s electric waste-gate enables a higher degree of freedom in boost control over a conventional turbo type.

Advanced thermal management technology addresses the challenges presented by a high compression ratio of 9.8:1 and turbocharging. Charge air is cooled through a high-capacity air-to-air intercooler, while the cylinder head has a two-piece water-cooled manifold to lower exhaust gas and combustion chamber temperatures. Each piston also features a cooling channel to provide increased oil flow, which dramatically increases knock resistance.

Smooth and precise manual transmission

A smooth and precise six-speed manual transmission safeguards an intimate, rewarding connection with the driver.

A new single-mass flywheel improves the engine response and reduces clutch inertia weight by 25%. Additionally, the gear ratios of the transmission have been optimised for performance, with a 7% lower final gear ratio to enhance response under acceleration. The Type R’s top speed is 272km/h (169mph).

The powertrain’s rev-matching function enables engine speed to be aligned with the main shaft speed during upshifts or downshifts, avoiding undesirable transmission ‘shock’ associated with excessive or insufficient revving. The rev-matching function can be switched on or off in the user settings for the car, regardless of which driving mode is selected.

Final drive is transmitted through an exceptionally responsive helical limited-slip differential (LSD). The LSD aids strong cornering traction, even during hard driving. It can contribute to a reduced lap time around the Nürburgring, when compared to the same powertrain with a traditional differential.

A water-cooled oil cooler specific to the gearbox helps to manage temperatures during prolonged at-the-limit driving (e.g. at a circuit). Furthermore, the transmission case is fin-shaped and matched up to wind-directing shapes in the under-engine cover to provide additional transmission cooling at high speeds.

Bespoke triple-exit exhaust

Three fully-functional tailpipes are positioned in the centre of the rear diffuser. Main tailpipes on either side deliver exhaust flow from the engine, while a unique, smaller centre tailpipe controls the sonic tone of the engine. The flow rate through the exhaust has improved by 10% compared to the previous Type R, which reduces back pressure within the system. To help generate a more aggressive tone while the engine is building speed, the centre tailpipe acts as another exhaust outflow, resulting in a 2dB increase over the previous model at the same speeds.

However, at mid-load engine speed, the pressure in the centre tailpipe becomes negative, sucking in ambient air. This improves NVH characteristics by eliminating the exhaust booming sound that can otherwise permeate the passenger cabin.

Drive-by-wire throttle

A drive-by-wire throttle system replaces the conventional throttle cable with intelligent electronics that link the accelerator pedal to a throttle valve inside the throttle body. The result is lower component weight, as well as quicker and more accurate throttle actuation. A specially programmed non-linear ratio between the throttle pedal and engine offers improved drivability and optimised engine response to suit specific driving conditions.

5. New and revised driving modes give Civic Type R unrivalled usability

Revised adaptive dampers unlock greater customisation of driving mode settings

New ‘Comfort’ mode affords greater compliance and everyday usability

Updated standard ‘Sport’ settings deliver a more direct driving experience

Focused +R mode remains the choice for track driving

An enhanced selection of driving modes gives the all-new Civic Type R greater usability compared to the previous model. A new ‘Comfort’ setting sits alongside agile ‘Sport’ and track-focused ‘+R’ modes. Each tailors the adaptive dampers, steering force, gear shift feel and throttle response of the car, on demand.

The Comfort mode affords greater compliance and everyday usability compared to the previous Type R, offering a softer suspension setup and smoother steering feel. Its presence in the new Type R is enabled by the revised three-chamber adaptive dampers, which offer greater variability of damping force in both tension and compression.

New Comfort mode is not only ideal for rough road surfaces, but is also a more secure configuration when driving on choppy, undulating motorway surfaces at higher speeds. While there are now far greater differences between the damping forces of each driving mode, improvements in the calibration of all three settings mean that new Type R feels more connected to the road at all times, helping to deliver a more secure and engaging driving experience.

Sport mode remains the default setting when starting the vehicle. It offers a blend of comfort and dynamic response that corresponds approximately to a mid-point between the previous Type R’s standard and +R modes.

Comfort mode can be selected by using a convenient rocker switch located behind the gear lever. The instrument cluster illuminations change when the mode is engaged, lessening the intensity and number of red accents around the virtual gauges.

The +R mode remains the choice for track driving. Engine responsiveness is heightened, with the torque-mapping changed to a more aggressive and performance-focused configuration, allowing more of the available torque at lower engine speeds. The throttle ‘blipping’ effect from the rev-matching function is also enhanced.

Damping force from the new four-wheel Adaptive Damper System in +R mode is increased by 15% over Sport mode. This produces a firmer, flatter ride and greater agility for high-performance handling. Furthermore, the variable-ratio EPS becomes heavier, with reduced power assistance that delivers a more direct and linear steering feel.

The Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA®) system is retuned for +R mode to focus on acceleration and performance, allowing a greater yaw and slip rate before intervening. Additionally, both the Traction Control System and the VSA function can be turned fully off if the VSA button is pressed for five seconds while the Type R is in +R mode. The instrument gauge illumination switches to a more intense red theme when +R is selected from the rocker switch.

6. The fastest front-wheel drive car ever around the Nürburgring Nordschleife

Time-attack attempt at Nürburgring achieved a 7min 43.8sec lap

Advanced aerodynamics and revised 2.0-litre VTEC TURBO engine are key factors in significant improvement over previous Type R

Lap time achieved in development car with technical specifications representative of the final production car

Soon after making its debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the all-new Honda Civic Type R set a new benchmark lap time for a front-wheel drive car at the Nürburgring Nordschleife. On 3 April 2017, a development car lapped the world-famous circuit in 7 minutes 43.8 seconds.

The lap time was achieved during the final phase of the model’s testing regime, on a dry track with an optimum ambient temperature for the best tyre and powertrain performance. The new time represents an improvement of nearly seven seconds compared to the model’s predecessor.

Several factors contributed to the new benchmark lap time. At its heart is the optimised and refined 2.0-litre VTEC TURBO engine, producing 320 PS and 400 Nm of torque. New lower gear ratios in the six-speed manual transmission further improve the car’s acceleration, while the new Type R‘s comprehensive aerodynamic package delivers outstanding high-speed stability, with a best-in-class balance between lift and drag.

Ryuichi Kijima is the lead chassis engineer for the Honda Civic Type R. He explains where the all-new model shows the most significant improvements around the Nürburgring compared to the previous generation car.

“The cornering speed is higher because the car features a wider track and tyres, a longer wheelbase, new multi-link suspension in the rear and optimised aerodynamics that improve stability,” said Kijima-san. “For example, drivers typically enter the corner after Metzgesfeld at around 150 km/h. Even at this medium-speed corner, the speed is around 10 km/h higher due to the new Type R’s excellent stability. So, with improved cornering performance, we can increase the speed throughout the lap, helping the new Type R to achieve a much quicker lap time.”

The development car that achieved the lap time was technically representative of production specification. A full floating roll cage was installed for safety reasons, but its presence did not provide any additional rigidity to the body frame. The extra weight of the cage was compensated for by the temporary removal of the infotainment system and rear seats. The car was using road legal track-focused tyres.

7. Sporty, sleek and sophisticated cabin with improved refinement and class-leading interior space

More spacious than the previous model

Modern, sleek and simple interior aesthetic with striking red accents

Premium cabin quality, new LCD instrument binnacle layout and versatile two-tier ‘technology centre’ console

Innovative side-sliding tonneau cover in the boot

The interior treatment of Type R models is always unmistakable, and can be traced back 25 years to the very first Honda with the iconic red badge.

The all-new Civic Type R builds on the sophisticated, premium ambience of the standard car’s cabin with striking suede-effect red and black fabric trim for the new high-backed sports seats. The seats incorporate revised bolsters and cushion pads, offering superlative support for sports driving, and are the lightest Type R specification seats ever.

The steering wheel incorporates red leather inserts and hexagonal stitching, while the dashboard panel’s carbon centre inlay is surrounded by red pinstripe trim – extending into the door cards. The spherical gear lever knob is made from machined alloy. All of these interior features are unique to the Type R.

The sporty interior is designed to offer the most comfortable and sophisticated cabin in the compact class, and exudes a thoroughly modern, sleek and simple aesthetic to complement the sharply sculpted exterior. This is achieved with horizontal lines that accentuate the feeling of width and length, and therefore spaciousness.

With the longer, wider platform and longer wheelbase, front seat and rear seat occupants benefit from greater visibility and more space in which to experience the Type R’s blistering performance. For the driver, a more compact dashboard upper surface means it sits 65mm lower, resulting in improved visibility. Thin A-pillars (12mm narrower than the previous Type R) also reduce the obstructed forward view providing a class-leading 84.3 degrees of forward visibility.

Boot space is a generous 414 litres, and the compartment features an innovative side-sliding and removeable compact tonneau cover, ensuring the Type R retains its position as the most practical and versatile of high-performance hatchbacks. Ease of access is ensured by rear seats that split / fold 60:40, with a low sill height (680mm) and wide boot opening (1,120mm) combined with the flat boot floor to make the loading of heavy, wide and long items easy.

NVH performance in the cabin has improved, with reduced interior sound pressure at higher engine rotations compared to the previous Type R.

‘Technology centre’ console

The centre console features a piano-black finish, and follows a ‘technology centre’ theme. The lower part in front of the gear lever is configured as a two-tier storage area, with a front tray that provides grab-and-go access to devices, with an integrated wireless smartphone charging pad (on GT specification cars). A second tray behind the centre console provides a more discreet storage area, as well as access to the HDMI and USB ports, and a 12-volt power socket. Cable pass-through enables a connection from the second tray to the first.

At the top of the centre console sits the seven-inch Honda CONNECT colour touch-screen display. As well as being a touch-control device for the infotainment and climate control functions, the display also integrates with a reversing camera. It also offers enhanced intuitive operation and full smartphone integration via both Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto.

In front of the driver, the instrument display layout provides vivid clarity and highly intuitive usability. A seven-inch colour TFT-LCD Driver Information Interface (DII) display makes up the largest central section of the reconfigured instrument binnacle, which includes virtual gauges as well as a switchable section that can display a variety of different function readouts. Unique to the Type R is a driving mode-specific illumination function that features specialised readouts, including an LED gearshift indicator light, boost pressure gauge, G-Meter and lap time recorder.

Scroll and select functions for the DII are performed via thumbpad controls on the left spoke of the steering wheel. The combination of thumbpad controls and DII display in the driver’s forward line-of-sight helps to minimise distractions for the driver while underway. Also on the left spoke are the integrated Bluetooth® HandsFreeLink® telephone controls, while a second thumbpad on the right spoke of the steering wheel operates the adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist system settings.

In common with the new Civic hatchback, the new Type R features the Honda SENSING suite of safety technologies, one of the most comprehensive safety packages in its class. It uses a combination of radar and camera information, plus a host of high-tech sensors to warn and assist the driver in potentially dangerous scenarios.

The Honda SENSING suite of active safety technologies includes:

Collision Mitigation Braking System

Forward Collision Warning

Lane Departure Warning

Road Departure Mitigation

Lane Keeping Assist System

Adaptive Cruise Control

Traffic Sign Recognition

Intelligent Speed Assistance

Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control

Also fitted as standard are Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with traction control, which enhances control capability while the vehicle is accelerating, braking, cornering, and Indirect Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

The higher-specification Type R GT model also benefits from Blind Spot Information including Cross Traffic Monitor, dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming rear view mirror, Honda CONNECT with Garmin Navigation, wireless charging pad, 542-watt 12-speaker audio system and LED front fog lights.

8. Celebrating 25 years of Type R

2017 marks 25 years since the debut of the first Honda Type R model

Quarter century of racing-inspired road cars focus on lightweight components, performance tuning and chassis upgrades

All-new fifth-generation Civic hot hatch is the first truly ‘global’ Type R

2017 marks 25 years since the introduction of the very first Honda Type R vehicle. For more than two decades, the Type R badge has denoted the highest performance version of its respective model, derived from a philosophy of crafting racing-inspired road cars.

Honda’s Type R models have always represented the purity of the original concept – minimising weight while maximising power, responsiveness, dynamic stability and braking performance.

All-new Civic Type R

Newly engineered from the ground up to deliver the most rewarding driving experience in the hot hatch segment, the fifth-generation Civic Type R represents the first truly ‘global’ Type R. Unlike previous versions where specific variants were limited to either Japan or European markets, the new Type R will be exported globally.

Type R history

The Type R name first appeared in 1992, with the debut of the first-generation NSX Type R. Honda’s aim was to develop a car which delivered overwhelming driving pleasure and the speed of a racing car, powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine producing 280 PS. An extensive weight-saving programme extracted nearly 120kg over the standard NSX, including new lightweight composite Recaro seats in place of the electrically-adjustable leather seats.

This was the first time that the red Honda emblem, red upholstery and Championship White body colour were introduced onto a Honda production car. The colour combination was a tribute to Honda’s Formula 1 heritage, reflecting the racing colours that appeared on the Honda RA271 and RA272 single-seaters. The former was the first ever Japanese car to race in Formula 1, while the latter was the first from the country to win a Grand Prix, taking the chequered flag in Mexico in 1965. Both cars were painted white with a red ‘sun mark’ – inspired by Japan’s national flag – and set the iconic trend for future Type R variants.

In 1995, Honda introduced the first-generation Integra Type R, officially available only to the Japanese market. Its 200 PS 1.8-litre four-cylinder VTEC engine redlined at 8,000 rpm, and introduced a much larger audience to the Type R experience. The upgraded version was lighter than the standard Integra, while keeping its rigidity, and offered a short-ratio five-speed manual gearbox, as well as upgraded suspension and brakes.

The Japan-only 1997 Honda Civic Type R that followed was powered by the famous 1.6-litre B16 engine – the first engine in a standard mass production car to offer a specific output exceeding 100 PS per litre. The Type R offered a stiffer chassis, front and rear double wishbone suspension, upgraded brakes and a helical limited-slip differential.

European buyers were officially offered a Type R for the first time in the shape of the 1998 Integra Type R. Powered by a 1.8-litre four-cylinder VTEC engine, this iconic coupe offered 190 PS at its 8,000 rpm redline. The weight-saving focus even included thinner windscreen glass for European versions.

The first five-door Type R was launched in 1999. The Accord Type R was equipped with a stiffer chassis and suspension, more powerful brakes and a limited-slip differential. It was also offered with a dual exhaust system and optional rear spoiler.

2001 saw the debut of the second-generation Integra Type R for the Japanese market, and the launch of the second-generation Civic Type R. The latter represented the first time that a Type R model had been built at Honda of the UK Manufacturing (HUM) in Swindon. The Japanese domestic market version, featuring a number of upgrades to the UK model, was also built at HUM.

In 2002, the second-generation NSX Type R was introduced in Japan, representing a further evolution of the racing-inspired philosophy. Carbon fibre was used extensively to help reduce weight, including for the large rear spoiler and vented bonnet hood. The car remains the rarest of Honda’s Type R models.

The third-generation Civic Type R was launched in March 2007, and was offered in two formats. Japanese buyers were offered a four-door sedan with a 225 PS 2.0-litre four-cylinder VTEC engine and independent rear suspension, while the European market Type R was based on the five-door hatchback, with a 2.0-litre VTEC unit producing 201 PS at 7,800 rpm.

The fourth-generation Civic Type R was launched in 2015 with a host of technical firsts. At its heart was the first ever VTEC Turbo engine – the most extreme and high-performing Type R engine ever built – which delivered 310 PS at 6,500 rpm and 400 Nm torque from 2,500 rpm. Optimised performance handling resulted from a four-wheel adaptive damper system and a unique dual-axis strut front suspension set-up. An all-new +R mode was also introduced, giving drivers the option to engage a more intense driving experience – with increased engine response and steering feel, and revised damper settings – at the touch of a button. During its development, the fourth-generation Civic Type R set a new front-wheel drive production car benchmark at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

9. Honda of the UK Manufacturing (HUM) – home of the all-new Civic Type R

All-new Civic Type R to be produced at Honda’s UK plant in Swindon and exported globally, including to the US

€270m investment in new technologies and processes for Civic family

Long-term commitment to manufacturing in the UK and Europe

Honda’s European production facility, Honda of the UK Manufacturing (HUM), is the global production hub for the tenth-generation Civic hatchback, and the only plant to build the Civic Type R. Honda has invested €270m in new production technologies and processes at HMUK specifically to prepare for the new hatchback model, including the all-new Civic Type R. The investment is part of a long-term vision for the European plant in Honda’s global operations.

Production of the new Civic Type R is anticipated to start in summer 2017. The Type R will be exported across Europe and to other markets around the world, including Japan and the US. Its arrival in North America will mark the first time that any Honda-badged Type R has been officially sold there.

HUM produced its first engine in 1989 and its first car in 1992. It now consists of two car plants and an engine manufacturing facility. Other areas of the site are dedicated to a purpose-built test track, dynamic and static test cells, as well as administration and purchasing functions.

Premium paint quality

To ensure that the quality of the paint finish complements the high quality exterior design, Honda has invested in new paint facilities at HUM. The quality of the finish from the new paint shop will be class-leading thanks to improved paint thickness and a new type of clear-coat application. The combination of these two enhancements is an improved depth and quality of gloss shine, and an enriched reflection characteristic. The changes mean that the new Civic will achieve levels of paint quality and finish close to the standards achieved for Honda’s premium US Acura brand.

10. 2017 Honda Civic Type R Genuine Accessories

Carbon mirror caps

Constructed in handmade carbon featuring a red accent, the carbon mirror caps give the new Civic Type R a subtle yet premium exterior upgrade.

Carbon wing spoiler

The centre blade of the all-new Civic Type R wing is made out of carbon fibre, featuring a red accent while the side wings finished in body color.

Carbon interior panels

Hand-made carbon accents on the dashboard and front interior doors provide the new Civic Type R with a premium interior upgrade.

Illuminated door sill trims

Crafted in black anodised aluminum and featuring a red illuminated Type R logo, the illuminated door sill trims protect the inner door sills. The front trims are illuminated whilst the rear trims are non-illuminated.

11. Technical specifications

All technical information is preliminary and subject to change

All fuel consumption and CO 2 figures are subject to final homologation

Body and chassis

Five-door, five-seat hatchback with unitary construction bodyshell. Gasoline engine and manual transmission driving the front wheels.

Engine

2.0 litre VTEC TURBO Four cylinder gasoline 6MT Type 4 valves per cylinder Bore x stroke 86.0mm x 85.9mm Compression ratio 9.8:1 Power 320 PS (235 kW) at 6,500rpm Torque 400 Nm at 2,500 - 4,500rpm

Transmission

2.0 litre VTEC TURBO Manual 6 speeds with rev-matching function

Gear ratios

2.0 litre VTEC TURBO 6MT 1st 3.625 2nd 2.115 3rd 1.529 4th 1.125 5th 0.911 6th 0.734 Reverse 3.757 Final Drive 4.111

Suspension and damping

Front MacPherson Strut Dual Axis Adaptive damper control Rear Multi-link Adaptive damper control

Brakes

Engine 2.0 litre VTEC TURBO Front 350mm ventilated and drilled disc; 4-piston caliper Rear 305mm solid disc

Wheels and tyres

Wheel size Tyres - Front Tyres – Rear x 20-inch 245/30 R20 – Continental SportContact6 245/30 R20 – Continental SportContact6

Steering

Engine 2.0 litre VTEC TURBO Type Variable-ratio rack and pinion Steering turns (lock to lock) 2.11 Turning circle (at wheels) 11.78 Turning circle (at body) 12.56

Dimensions (mm)

Exterior (mm) Overall length 4,557 Overall width 1,877 Overall width (including door mirrors) 2,076 Overall height 1,434 Wheelbase 2,699 Track (front) 1,599 Track (rear) 1,593

Capacities (litres)

Specification grade Type R Luggage (VDA method; seats up, to window) 420 Luggage (VDA method; seats up, to roof) 492 Luggage (VDA method; seats down, to window) 786 Luggage (VDA method; seats down, to roof) 1,209 Fuel tank capacity 46

Weights (kg)

Specification grade Type R Curb weight (kg) 1,380 Max. Permissable Weight (kg) 1,760

Performance and fuel consumption for 2.0 litre VTEC TURBO