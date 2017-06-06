AC Schnitzer has been churning out aftermarket BMW, Mini, and Land Rover products almost exclusively for the past 30 years. But lately the German tuner has set it sights on another marque. Schnitzer's new Jaguar F-Pace is something to be desired, if not a bit subdued for the usually over-the-top shop.

At first glance, a few subtle exterior upgrades are immediately noticeable. A new front fascia with a carbon fiber diffuser is available on either "R-Sport," "S," "Pure," "Prestige," or "Portfolio" trims, and pairs with a rear roof wing that gives the package a bit more downforce.







At each corner sits a set of AC Schnitzer AC2 alloy wheels. The 22-inch rims can be had in black and silver, or black and anthracite and come wrapped in 265/40 R22 rubber. The cabin sees the same subtle upgrades as well, limited to AC Schnitzer-branded floor mats and a matching branded key fob.

It’s at the rear and under the body, though, where most of the upgrades can be found. A set of stainless steel "Sport" and "Sport Black" exhaust tips have been added (depending on which you favor), and available for either the F-Pace 2.0-liter or 3.0-liter diesel. A sound module offers a range of six different settings that can managed via a remote control. An AC Schnitzer suspension kit lowers the car by approximately .8 inches (20 millimeters) in the front, and one inch (25 millimeters) in the rear, giving the SUV even better handling at speed.







AC Shnitzer doesn’t say how much the package costs on top of the price of a standard F-Pace, but given that the base 20d starts at $46,275 in the U.S., don't expect the upgrade package to set you back anywhere less than $50,000 in total.

Source: AC Schnitzer



