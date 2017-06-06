And it looks good doing it.

The JPS BMW 635 CSi is an icon all time amongst touring cars. It made its debut in 1981 in Group C, before moving to Group A in 1985 where it won seven of 10 rounds of the Australian Touring Car Championship, besting Ford and Holden, while going undefeated in the AMSCAR series. Now it’s heading back to the track competitively for the first time in more than 30 years.

Wearing its original black and gold JPS livery, the 635 CSi will make its European debut at the Silverstone Classic next month. Affectionately  named "Black Beauty," the Bimmer will take to the track with Kiwi racing legend Jim Richards behind the wheel once again, lining up against against a field of Group C Ford Sierra RS500s in the annual heritage race.

BMW 635 CSi Black Beauty


After retirement, the car was sold to New Zealand collector Peter Sturgeon, who set about restoring it to like-new condition. That included the revision from Group A to Group C spec, which took almost 18 months to complete in full, including the revival of its original straight-six engine.

"The sound of the straight six, twin-cam engine revving at more than 8000rpm is something all petrol heads should hear," said Sturgeon. "In Group C form, this is the one and only 24-valve engined BMW 635 ever raced and to have Jim back driving it is very, very special."

The Silverstone Classic will take place from July 28 through 30 at the Silverstone Circuit in the U.K. Among the many classic attendees will be the BMW mentioned here, a group of historic Formula One cars, and a Classic Jaguar Challenge group, which will pit cars like the XK and E-Type against each other.

Source: Silverstone Classic

