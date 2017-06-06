SEAT is adding at third crossover SUV to its lineup following the Skoda-built Ateca and the upcoming Arona, which will make its debut before the end of the year. The unnamed SUV will be revealed in 2019, and will be available with three rows of seats, a range of turbocharged engines, and of course, and a few signature design cues courtesy of the Spanish automaker.

But 2019 feels like a long ways aways – that’s why we’ve digitally mocked up the SUV before its debut. Using teasers and the Skoda Kodiaq as a reference point (of which the new SUV will be based), our rendering artists were able to bring to life the three-row SEAT before its 2019 unveiling. And it looks handsome, at least relative to the competition.







On the front end, it borrows the same signature design cues found throughout the lineup, specifically on the smaller Ateca. The angular LED headlights, the hexagonal dual grille, and the edgy body lines give the SUV an aggressive look. In the rear, sculpted sheet metal differentiates it from the Kodiaq on which it’s based with a more distinctive look.

The same powertrain options should carry over from the Kodiaq, including the 1.4-liter TSI base engine delivering 150 horsepower (110 kilowatts), and the optional 2.0-liter TSI delivering 180 hp (132 kW), making it good for a 0-60 sprint of 8.0 seconds and a top speed of 128 mph (207 kmh). If efficiency is what you’re after, Skoda also offers a 2.0-liter TDI with 150 hp (110 kW), with a plug-in hybrid option expected down the line.

Reports suggest the SEAT crossover will cost around €30,000 ($33,800) when it goes on sale in 2019, and hopefully it borrows the same design cues pictured here. We'll just have to wait and see.

Source: Automedia



