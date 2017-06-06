Hide press release Show press release

THE SUBARU CROSSTREK ENTERS THE BAJA 500 WITH GRABOWSKI BROTHERS RACING AND CRAWFORD PERFORMANCE

02/06/17



Cherry Hill, N.J. - Subaru of America, in conjunction with Grabowski Brothers Racing and Crawford Performance, debuted today their Subaru Crosstrek powered desert racer, which will compete in this weekend’s historic 49th running of the SCORE Baja 500 in Ensenada, BC Mexico.

The car will be piloted by the Grabowski brothers, Dusty and Parker age 20 and 24 respectively. Hailing from Upland, California, Dusty and Parker have won multiple championships in short course racing and are looking to their rookie attempt at the Baja 500. If successful, this will be the first second generation win for the Grabowski family.

Utilizing a Subaru BOXER engine built by engine designer and famed race car builder Quirt Crawford, the Class 5 race car will be put to the test at one of the most legendary and challenging desert race events in North America. As a test prior to the Baja 500, the team entered the McKenzie’s 250 race in Lucerne, CA, where they won their class by over one hour.

“Subaru has historically competed in off-pavement racing like stage rally and rallycross, so putting this Crosstrek to the test in desert racing will once again show our fans the performance and durability of the Subaru BOXER engine, stated Subaru Motorsports Marketing Manager Rob Weir. “We’re excited to be involved with Grabowski Bros racing, and be entered in the Baja 500.”

“I am excited to showcase the capabilities of this vehicle, the Subaru BOXER engine platform and our team. We are here to turn some heads and continue to prove the viability of the Subaru platform in off-road racing,” stated Quirt Crawford.

“We are thrilled to be racing the Subaru Crosstrek in the Baja 500. It’s a tough race to just get a finish, but we are here to win! I can’t wait to get in the race car and start the race!” stated an enthusiastic Dusty Grabowski.

The Baja 500 begins at 10:00 a.m. PST Saturday June 3 and runs through the upper area of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula. The grueling off-road race is a 515 mile loop race that starts and finishes downtown Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico. Both Subaru of America and the Baja 1000 are celebrating their 50th anniversaries this year which the Crawford Performance team will tackle later this year.

