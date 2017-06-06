Because obviously 510 horsepower is not enough for the Mercedes-AMG C63 S Estate, the German tuners at Wimmer Rennsporttechnik have decided to extract more muscle from Affalterbach’s biturbo V8 engine. It still has the exact same 4.0-liter displacement, but the pair of turbochargers has been upgraded and the injectors also had to be modified. Some software wizardry was also involved in the tuning process, as well as modifying the fuel pump and intercooler together with installing an additional water pump. Add into the mix a stainless steel exhaust system and the end result gives the Mercedes wagon supercar levels of power.

To be exact, the eight-cylinder engine has been massaged to deliver a mountain-moving 801 horsepower (589 kilowatts) and a whopping 900 Newton-meters (664 pound-feet) of torque. For the sake of comparison, a standard C63 S has “only” 510 hp (375 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft).

With the massive power boost in place, the high-performance wagon can reach an impressive top speed of 199 mph (320 kph) after loosening up the 155-mph (250-kph) limiter. The maximum velocity is still electronically capped to preserve the integrity of the tires wrapping the 20-inch BBS wheels backed by red brake calipers. The tuner doesn’t say anything about the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint time, but they must have taken the C63 S well below the four-second mark considering the standard car needs 4.1s.

Wimmer wants €29,500 ($33,180) for all of these upgrades, on top of the Mercedes-AMG C63 S Estate’s starting price of €86,334 in its domestic market Germany. Doing the simple math, it means the car you’re looking at costs €115,834. To put that into perspective, it’s approximately only €9,000 cheaper than the bigger 612-hp, AWD-equipped E63 S Estate.

For the kind of money the tuner is asking for the upgrade, one could buy a base C-Class C160 in Deutschland provided the dealer hands out a decent discount of about €2,000. To sweeten the deal, Wimmer will also throw in a KW coilover suspension, sports catalysts, and a pair of high-performance air filters. There’s no word about whether the flashy wrap is included, but we could do without the 1990s body graphics…

Source: Wimmer Rennsporttechnik