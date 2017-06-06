245 horsepower in the front, up to 610 liters in the back.

Volkswagen isn’t ready just yet to unlock the Octavia’s full potential like it has done with sister models SEAT Leon Cupra, the more upscale Audi S3, and special editions of the VW Golf GTI. For now, the flagship RS version can be had with 230 hp and in the newly introduced 245-hp flavor detailed here in new imagery and videos. Even though it can’t match the power and performance of its platform-sharing cousins, the RS 245 is no slouch.

You might also like:

If you can look beyond the odd double headlight arrangement and the rather dull design, the sportiest Octavia of them all is a decent performance car and relatively affordable when compared to its competitors. Add into the mix the spacious cabin granted by the long wheelbase and the massive trunk offering 590 liters for the hatchback and 610 liters for the wagon, it can very well be all the car you’ll ever need.

Underneath the hood it features the familiar 2.0 TSI dialed to 245 hp (180 kW) and 370 Nm (273 lb-ft) — good for a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) run in 6.6 seconds in the case of the hatchback and 6.7s for the slightly heavier Combi. Regardless of body style, the Octavia RS 245 comes with an electronic top speed limiter that kicks in at 155 mph (250 kph).

Skoda is selling its beefiest Octavia strictly with a front-wheel-drive layout, but there’s a standard limited-slip differential able to send up to 100 percent of the power to one of the front wheels to reduce understeering and increase stability when cornering. Buyers get to choose from either a standard six-speed manual or a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission making its debut on an Octavia.

2017 Skoda Octavia RS 245
2017 Skoda Octavia RS 245

The controversial facelift came along with more than just those goofy lights as the rear axle was widened by 30 millimeters (1.1 inches) for all versions fitted with an independent rear suspension as it’s the case with the RS 245. These sporty Octavias ride 15 mm (0.6 inches) lower than the lesser models of the range and can be had in four colors: Moon White, Magic Black, Steel Grey, and the Corrida Red shade featured here. As standard, the range topper in the extensive Octavia family rides on 19-inch alloy wheels with a glossy black finish.

Full-LED headlights, more safety and assistance features, and upgraded infotainment systems up to a 9.2-inch screen size were all added by Skoda with the mid-cycle refresh, along with a wagon-only detachable LED torch mounted in the trunk.

The Skoda Octavia RS 245 will go on sale in Europe in the following months while the lesser RS 230 is already available in several countries on the old continent.

Source: Skoda

 

Be part of something big