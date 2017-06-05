Use your x-ray vision and you might be able to make out the lines of the new Chevy Malibu under all that camo. With a heavy amount of body cladding to hide its final identity, the 2019 Malibu was spotted testing near GM’s Milford Proving Grounds in Michigan.

Similar to spy shots from back in April, this photo set doesn’t reveal much. The same relative shape and body lines carry over from the current generation, with some expected updates coming on the front and rear bumpers. Inside is likely to be much of the same – minor updates with some added equipment, and not much else.





As far as performance is concerned, it’s a bit too early to try and try and decipher what kind of engine Chevy will shoehorn under the hood. The same nine-speed gearbox is expected to carry over, and given that both the Cruze and Equinox are now available with a 1.6-liter turbodiesel option, we could see the same on the Malibu. Even if Chevy decides against the diesel, though, the hybrid should Malibu carry over.

For now, the Malibu comes equipped with turbocharged 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter engine options, capable of producing 160 and 250 horsepower (119 and 186 kilowatts) respectively. The 1.5-liter option comes paired to a six-speed automatic, while the 2.0-liter turbo includes the aforementioned new nine-speed gearbox. The 2017 Malibu starts at $22,555 for the L trim, and goes up to $31,850 for the Premier.

This is just the second time we’ve seen the new Malibu out and about, so don’t expect to see the final product anytime soon. Chevy is likely to reveal the updated sedan next year available for the 2019 model year.

Source: Automedia



