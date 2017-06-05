Marketing campaigns and ad spots have begun rolling out for the all-new Toyota C-HR here in the U.S. You might have seen them. But in Europe, Toyota is pushing even harder to promote its edgy new two-door crossover… and it’s paying off.

According to Automotive News Europe, more than 80 percent of estimated Toyota C-HR production has already been reserved. The Japanese automaker expects to sell 100,000 units in Europe alone in 2017, with more than 80,000 sales contracts having been taken already through the end of April.

"This year, we will comfortably sell more than 100,000, probably toward 110,000," said Matthew Harrison, Vice President of Slaes and Marketing at Toyota Motors Europe. "We have more than two months’ worth of order bank, in terms of consumers waiting. We are having to reallocate supply in order to avoid customer dissatisfaction or unnecessary waiting times."







Through the first quarter of 2017, Toyota sold 31,888 units of the C-HR, putting the crossover in competition with others like the Ford Kuga (40,033), the Peugeot 3008 (37,163), and the SEAT Ateca (21,707). The Nissan Qashqai leads the segment with 75,144 sales. In the U.S. through two months, Toyota has sold 2,398 units.

The Toyota C-HR is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine in the U.S. pumping out 144 horsepower (107 kilowatts) paired to a CVT. In markets outside of the U.S., it comes available with a 1.2-liter turbo, a 1.5-liter turbo, or a 1.8-liter hybrid. The small crossover comes standard with front-wheel drive and safety tech including a forward-collision warning system, pedestrian detection, and automatic emergency braking.

With a starting price of $23,460, it’s not the cheapest option in the U.S. – for comparison, the Nissan Juke, Kia Soul, Jeep Renegade, and Mazda CX-3 are all cheaper – but it does come with a striking design and a relatively spacious cabin. You can read our full review at the link.

Source: Automotive News Europe



