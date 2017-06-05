BMW’s hardcore CS moniker acts as a step above the standard M lineup. The M4 CS, for example, produces 460 horsepower (343 kilowatts) and can sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 3.9 seconds. In continuing the high-performance theme, BMW is likely to introduce an M2 with the same name. This rendering gives us our best look at the potential upcoming model.

Rendered by Cars.co.za, the standard M2 gets a more hardcore treatment with new wheels, a more aggressive fascia with a new carbon fiber diffuser, M Performance colors stitched on the seats, and a lower center of gravity. No purported performance details were attached, but it’s safe to assume that close to 400 hp (298 kW) would be available, up from the 365 (272 kW) currently standard on the M2.







Like the M4 CS before it, the M2 CS would be limited. BMW says that just 3,000 examples of the M4 CS will be available to buyers. "Customers want a variety of different M models," said Marketing Chief Peter Quintus. The M2 CS, if confirmed, would likely make its debut sometime late in 2018 following the M4 CS, and would be available with both a six-speed manual gearbox and a dual-clutch, seven-speed automatic.

For now, buyers will have to make do with the standard M2, which comes from the factory with the aforementioned 365 hp (272 kW). From a standstill, it can sprint to 60 mph (96 kmh) in just 4.0 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 163 mph (262 kmh). The base M2 starts at $55,595, so expect the CS model to come in at well over $60,000 if and when it does go on sale.

Source: Cars.co.za



