A few months after seeing the next-generation Chevrolet Silverado under development, we’re now getting an opportunity to spy its GMC Sierra 1500 sibling. There are several variants on the road in these photos, including a Crew Cab, Double Cab, and possibly even one in Denali trim.







GMC’s black body cladding and camouflage do a great job of hiding the truck’s styling. The grille is different than the front of the previously spied Silverado by incorporating a mix of horizontal and vertical slats with an open section in the center. Otherwise, it’s hard to tell the pickups apart at this stage. The square panel just behind the rear doors looks like somewhat like a step from some angles, which could make getting into the bed a lot easier. These photos also show GMC evaluating the truck's towing ability.





Technical details about the next-gen Silverado and Sierra remain fairly scant. At least some variants will very likely get the 10-speed automatic gearbox from the Ford F-150 and Camaro ZL1. General Motors will also probably follow the Blue Oval's lead by using lots of aluminum to save weight and improve efficiency. Better aerodynamics and updates engines will probably improve fuel mileage, too.

GM has also committed $1 billion into manufacturing in the United States, including assembling the axles for the next-gen trucks in Michigan rather than in Mexico. The investment will include creating or retaining 1,500 jobs in the U.S.

The next-generation models will reportedly arrive in late 2018; so more details will probably trickle out about the next-gen Silverado and Sierra soon.

Photo Source: Automedia