In an effort to revamp its entire range, Hyundai will introduce two new SUVs for the 2020 model year. One will replace the current three-row Santa Fe, while another – the new Kona – will be a new segment addition entirely. But even before Hyundai refreshes and revamps its Santa Fe range, a new Sport Value package should give customers even more incentive to buy before 2020.

Along with major makeover that came in 2017 – new LED lights, a revised exterior, and additional infotainment – the Santa Fe Sport Value pacakge will include many of the optional extras as standard, all for a discounted price. With a starting price of $26,850 for front-wheel drive, and $28,400 for all-wheel drive, the Santa Fe Sport Value is only marginally more expensive than the base 2.4 sport. The 2.4 starts at $24,950 for front-wheel drive and $26,500 for all-wheel drive.







Unlike the base 2.4 trim, the Value comes with Blue Link standard, which includes features like automotive collision notification, SOS emergency assistance, a monthly vehicle healthy report, on-demand diagnostics, and others. A remote package also comes standard, and includes the ability to activate your vehicle via smartphone app or smartwatch, car finder, stolen vehicle recovery, and other features.

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay also come standard, and include standard features like navigation, streaming audio, voice-controlled search, and phone call compatibility. A suite of safety systems including vehicle stability management and stability control also come standard on the package. Here’s how the pricing structure works out:





Model FWD / AWD MSRP Santa Fe Sport 2.4 FWD $24,950 Santa Fe Sport 2.4 AWD $26,500 Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Value FWD $26,850 Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Value AWD $28,400 Santa Fe Sport 2.0T FWD $31,350 Santa Fe Sport 2.0T AWD $32,900 Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Ultimate FWD $35,650 Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Ultimate AWD $37,200



The SUV onslaught makes sense for Hyundai, which saw its crossover sales rise 28 percent in 2016, up 23 percent in the same period in 2015. The Korean automaker could have as many as five crossovers in its lineup by 2020.

Source: Hyundai



