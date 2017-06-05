BMW has said its commitment to sustainability will not change following President Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement. Trump announced last week that America would withdraw from the agreement – which includes greenhouse gas limits – on economic grounds, as it would ultimately end up costing jobs.

But now the U.S. branch of German car manufacturer BMW has issued a statement saying that “protecting the environment and economic prosperity must go hand-in-hand in the future.” The news comes as China, the EU and India – the four biggest emitters of CO2 along with the USA – all confirm their commitment to the 2015 Paris agreement on climate change.

"The BMW Group has a long-standing and unwavering commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions," said the statement. "This applies to our production operations as well as to continuous improvements in fuel economy and the reduction of emissions from our vehicles."







Following Trump’s announcement last week, Prime Minister Theresa May said she was "disappointed" with the decision.

In a statement, a Downing Street spokesperson said: "President Trump called the Prime Minister this evening to discuss his decision to pull the US out of the Paris Agreement. The Prime Minister expressed her disappointment with the decision and stressed that the UK remained committed to the Paris agreement, as she set out recently at the G7. She said that the Paris agreement provides the right global framework for protecting the prosperity and security of future generations, while keeping energy affordable and secure for our citizens and businesses.

"The President made clear that the door remains open to future U.S. involvement in the agreement

"The Prime Minister and President agreed on the importance of continued cooperation on wider energy issues."

Other world leaders echoed the thoughts of the Prime Minister, with President Trump receiving worldwide condemnation for his decision.

Read the full statement from BMW U.S. below.

