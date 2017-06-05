Reborn British sports car marque TVR will finally debut its all-new model at the Goodwood Revival on September 8. The announcement made today comes along with a teaser image of the yet unnamed model showing one of the two round exhaust tips located behind the front wheels finished in black. The first 500 cars will be part of a Launch Edition priced at under £90,000 (about $115,800 / €102,800), but only of a few are still available as TVR says it will soon close the order book and re-open it this fall when the car will receive its highly anticipated premiere.

Developed in collaboration with Gordon Murray Design, the new high-performance machine might be called “Griffith “considering the moniker was registered earlier this year by TVR. Fans of the marque will remember the moniker was phased out back in 2002 and now it looks like it might make a comeback.

Most of the juicy technical details are already available as we know the Cosworth-developed 5.0-liter V8 will develop 400 horsepower (298 kW) per ton. Taking into account TVR says the car will weigh 1,200 kilograms (2,645 pounds), it means the engine is going to develop somewhere in the region of 480 hp (358 kW).

It’s going to be enough British punch to grant the sports car with a run to 60 mph (96 kph) in less than four seconds and a top speed of 200 mph (322 kph).

The model will share the spotlight at the Goodwood Revival with several classic TVRs to mark the company’s 70th anniversary. It should be mentioned the sports car has already been showed behind closed doors to a number of prospect buyers invited at private events and now TVR is gearing up to show it publicly for everyone to see.

To end with a fun fact: It’s going to be the first-ever brand new vehicle to receive its premiere at the Goodwood Revival hosted in Sussex.

Source: TVR