Following its global premiere in Geneva earlier this year, the 2018 Infiniti Q50 is entering production phase at the brand’s Tochigi plant in Japan. Soon, the premium sports sedan will be shipped to the United States and Canada.

"The capability and quality of the new Q50 is exceptional and meets the high standards of Infiniti,” Roland Krueger, Chairman and Global President of the marque, comments. "Our engineering and manufacturing team is ramping up production and we are looking forward to shipping vehicles to customers around the world.”







Infiniti’s best-selling model with close to 210,000 deliveries worldwide received modest facelift, which brought just minor visual revisions like the redesigned lower air intakes in the front bumper with new driving lamps, and an enhanced grille with deeper detailing to the mesh pattern.

The model should be available for order very soon and will be offered in three trim levels – Sport, Pure, and Luxe. The first one brings the sportiest appearance of the three with distinctive exterior, while the range-topping Q50 Red Sport 400 comes with a 3.0-liter turbocharged engine. It also benefits from a more angular front bumper with wider air intakes and a more prominent aerofoil at the base.







"We can't wait to bring the updated, 2018 Q50 to the North American market," Randy Parker, Vice President, Infiniti Americas, added. "Its benchmark performance and athletic styling make it an important cornerstone in our product line.”

For the 2018 model year, the Q50 also received the latest generation of the Japanese company’s autonomous technologies. For now, the ProPilot system only allows for limited engagement, such as during slow-moving stop-and-go traffic and or highway traveling in a single lane.

Source: Infiniti