About four months ago, Holden Special Vehicles (HSV) unveiled a multitude of special editions to mark the end of the road for Australian production of the Commodore. The GTSR was one of them and had a supercharged 6.2-liter LSA V8 engine producing 586 horsepower (435 kilowatts) and 545 pound-feet (740 Newton meters) of torque. Now, the beefy machine is traveling to United Kingdom to serve as Vauxhall’s most powerful production car ever, with an extra 19 hp (14 kW) over the existing VXR8 GTS.

Aside from getting a stronger engine, the meaner GTSR features new 20-inch forged alloy wheels backed by enlarged brakes with 410-mm discs up front paired with six-piston calipers to match the extra power. Vauxhall’s rear-wheel-drive sedan benefits from a limited-slip rear differential and carries over the GTS’ clever torque vectoring control system ensuring optimal power delivery.

Besides the array of mechanical upgrades, the VXR8 GTS-R also has a more aggressive appearance boasting a redesigned front fascia and carbon fiber vents. It can also be visually distinguished thanks to its prominent front splitter and a wing at the back where the car hosts diamond-shaped exhaust tips flanking a bespoke diffuser.

The VXR8 has been on sale in different guises in U.K. since 2007 and now it’s ready to go out with a bang for anyone willing to pay the hefty asking price of £74,500. Only 15 units are going to be shipped from Holden’s manufacturing plant and the car will celebrate its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed scheduled for June 29 – July 2. It will share the spotlight with another new Vauxhall, the Insignia in the more practical Sports Tourer flavor equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine delivering 256 hp (191 kW) to both axles.

Bear in mind the GTS-R/GTSR is not the most powerful Commodore ever made as that role has been attributed to the W1 limited edition pictured above. Sourcing a supercharged LS9 6.2-liter V8 engine from the Chevy Corvette ZR1, the special edition produces a monstrous 635 hp (474 kW).

Source: Vauxhall