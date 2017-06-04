Jost Capito will be heading Volkswagen’s performance division. The former Formula 1 driver was named Managing Director of Volkswagen R with effect from June 1 and will also manage the activities of Volkswagen Zubehör – the German company’s department that develops and markets vehicle accessories throughout the world.

Capito succeeds Ulrich Richter (58), who had been managing director of Volkswagen R since 2009. Richter will continue to work for the manufacturer as he is also the Plant Manager at Osnabrück as Speaker of the Management Board and Managing Director, Technical, of Volkswagen Osnabrück since October 2016.





You’ve probably heard Capito’s name many times in recent years, as he was appointed Director of Motorsport of the Volkswagen brand in 2012 and led the VW team to a title in FIA’s World Rally Championship in 2013, 2014, and 2015. Then, in 2016, he became the CEO of McLaren Racing.

But Capito has also contributed to two more first places in the WRC – back in 2006 and 2007, when he was part of Ford’s performance division. He stayed at the Blue oval company for a decade and oversaw the development of the first generation Ford Focus RS, which was used as a base for the rally Focus WRC. He also leaded the teams that developed the Fiesta ST, SVT Raptor, and Shelby GT500.

So, simply said, the guy who created one of the greatest hot hatches in the recent history will be working on your next Golf R – and that’s good news.

Source: Volkswagen