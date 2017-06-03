Sales start in August.

Today Juventus and Real Madrid will determine who will be the champion in this year’s UEFA Champions League in Europe – the biggest soccer tournament for club teams on the continent. The final match coincides with the introduction of the facelifted version of the X-Trail from Nissan – the official partner of the championship.

Just like its American brother (the redesigned Rogue), the largest Nissan SUV in Europe is getting a prettier face with more prominent radiator grille, larger logo, sharper-edged headlights with LED daytime running lights, and reshaped fog lamps. All those components are part of the brand’s latest version of its V-Motion face.

The refreshed model brings several cool features, like a hands-free functionality for the electric tailgate, which is operated by simply kicking a foot under the rear bumper, optional adaptive LED headlights, new 18-inch wheels, and a number of new exterior colors, including the Orange Pearl, Red Pearl, Blue Pearl Metallic, and Dark Brown Pearl.

Probably the most important new system is the ProPILOT autonomous drive technology, which will be available for the model next year. It will “control the steering, acceleration, and braking in a single lane on highways during heavy traffic congestion and high-speed cruising.” The system is part of Nissan's Intelligent Mobility range of techs, which also includes Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Recognition, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

Nissan X-Trail facelift
The engine portfolio remains unchanged and contains three different options. The base unit is a 1.6-liter diesel with 130 horsepower (97 kilowatts), offered with a six-speed manual or a CVT, and either a FWD or an AWD. There’s also a bigger 2.0-liter diesel motor, which was introduced for the X-Trail last year. It is available with the same transmissions and sends 177 hp (132 kW) to the front or all four wheels.

Gasoline fans will have only one choice – a 1.6-liter turbo unit with 163 hp (123 kW), mated exclusively to a six-speed manual gearbox sending power to the front axle.

Nissan says, since the launch of the third generation X-Trail, more than 115,000 units of the model have been delivered to European customers - sales doubled from 2014 to 2015, and the total rose again by another 40 percent the following year. The facelifted crossover will go on sale in August this year.

Source: Nissan

