Before we begin, there’s a disclaimer. Do not get in your car for at least 45 minutes after watching this video unless you’re already a professional drifter, or you’re watching this at a race track where drifting is about to take place. Even then, be judicious with the gas and the handbrake because this is one of those videos that will make you want to be sideways right now, and stay there all day long.

And that brings us to the drift taxi. No, you can’t phone up this ride and tour your local town looking through the side windows. It’s an experience you can buy at Japan’s famous Ebisu Circuit, home to not one but seven separate race tracks and two skid pads used for general automotive tomfoolery. The complex hosts numerous racing event through the year including Japan’s D1 Grand Prix series, but it’s when there isn’t a race happening that things get interesting.

That’s because the tracks are open for anyone to have a go, much like the Nurburging. And like the ‘Ring, there’s a "taxi" service that will shuffle you through the various circuits like a drifting boss – if you don’t mind being a passenger. After watching this video of a person named Alexi and his experience at the track, we would be happy to go for a ride.

To accommodate arm-chair drifters, the circuit offers up either a Toyota Mark II or Chaser sedan. The cars are tweaked to make upwards of 400 horsepower, and yes, each is outfitted with racing seats in front and back to accommodate three passengers per car. Professional drifters handle the driving duties, which range from donuts on the skid pad to low and high-speed sideways action on most of the courses, including a narrow touge street circuit that looks terrifyingly awesome. And judging by the video, the drivers don’t hold back.

How much does it cost for a proper drifting experience at the hands of a professional opposite-lock artist? A one-hour excursion at the track costs ¥25,000 plus ¥500 for insurance, which translates to about $230 in American greenbacks. That sounds like a bargain for such an experience but it gets better, because the cost isn’t per-person – it’s for the car. Insurance is the only individual add-on, which means an hour of insane drifting with two of your buddies would only cost about $80 each when split three ways.

The only catch is you can’t just walk in and buy a ride. Should you be headed to Japan in the near future, you’ll need to contact the track and register ahead of time for the ride, because apparently this sort of thing is rather popular. We can’t begin to imagine why.

Source: noriyaro via YouTube