Toyota’s popular mid-size Tacoma pickup is the subject of a new safety recall from the manufacturer. The problem stems from the engine’s crankshaft position sensor, which monitors the position of the crank and relays that information to the Tacoma’s engine control unit. Should the sensor send an intermittent signal or fail outright, the engine could run poorly at best, or not run at all.

The worst case scenario would be a crankshaft sensor failure at speed, which could result in the engine quitting. Considering power assist for things like steering and brakes would disappear with an engine failure, Toyota identifies this condition as a safety risk, hence the recall.

The notice affects approximately 32,000 2016 and 2017 model year Tacomas sold in the United States, equipped with the 3.5-liter V6 engine. Toyota says some of these models could have received a crankshaft timing rotor with “excessive anti-corrosion coating,” which could lead to malfunction or failure. The manufacturer will replace the sensor at no cost; owners of affected vehicles should receive a notification via first-class mail beginning in mid-July.

As with many auto manufacturers, Toyota has experienced a sales slump through the first quarter of 2017. The beacon of home amid those numbers, however, have been strong truck and sport-utility sales. Last year Toyota Tacoma sales rose nearly 7 percent for the year, and the mid-size truck continues to sell well this year with a 7 percent year-over-year sales increase just posted for May.

“We continue to see the SUV segment leading the way, with a best-ever May for RAV4, Highlander, and overall light truck for the Toyota division, where inventory remains at healthy levels for our customers during the summer buying season,” said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division.

Source: Toyota