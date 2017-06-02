When you already own a Pagani Huayra, you need to make the second one really special to keep things interesting. A person going by Sparky18888 did this by ordering a Pagani Huayra BC in red-tinted carbon fiber for much of the body. A friend added a unique upgrade, too.

The carbon fiber has a burgundy tone, and because of the material’s black weave, the color shifts somewhat depending on your viewing angle of the car. Green, white, and red stripes – the colors of the Italian flag – outline a section of untinted carbon on the hood. Red accents also run from the beltline to the tail.

An especially showy touch appears when the rear flaps come up. According to the DuPont Registry, Sparky18888’s friend gave him a birthday surprise by paying to have 24-karat gold crowns on the parts. They make quite a bolf statement on an already ostentatious vehicle.

Inside, this Pagani Huayra BC features burgundy leather that matches the exterior, and there are also white accents. Carbon fiber trim adorns practically every surface in there, too.







Pagani is building only 20 units of the Huayra BC. They start at $2.55 million, but the extras on Sparky18888’s example likely take the price even higher. All of them feature a biturbo 6.0-liter V12 with 789 horsepower (588 kilowatts) – 60 hp (45 kW) more than the standard Huayra – and 811 pound-feet (1,098 Newton-meters) of torque – a 73-lb-ft (98-Nm) boost. Plus, it only weighs 2,685 pounds (1,218 kilograms). The result of this potent combo is one of the meanest hypercars on the planet, and Sparky18888’s example the performance with an incredibly wild look.

Source: sparky18888 via Instagram, DuPont Registry