Tired of hearing about the Dodge Demon yet? Good, us neither. Already we know that the muscle car is good for as much as 840 horsepower (on race fuel), and a 0-to-60 sprint of just 2.3 seconds. But Dodge isn’t done dishing out all the details on the Demon just yet; the company just released a few "fun facts" about its most potent vehicle to date.

The first fact is this: during a quarter-mile run, the Demon’s V8 sucks up more than 173 cubic-feet of air. That’s equivalent to the lung capacity of 816 humans, and allows the engine the ability empty all the air in the cabin at just 800 feet into the same quarter-mile run.

The V8’s cooling system rejects 258 kilowatts of heat at rated power, meaning it could boil a quart of water in just 1.2 seconds, the same heat generated by about 250 electric toasters. At rated power, fuel flows at 1.36 gallons per minute – about the same as a standard shower head – and each power stroke, piston, and connecting rod is pre-loaded with 11 tons of force.







The most interesting fact, though, might be the amount of force this car is able to generate off the line. The Demon is officially capable of pulling 1.8 Gs. The driveline sees 11,164 pound-feet of firing gear torque, thus resulting in the massive amount of G force. For reference, that’s slightly more than the Bugatti Veyron (1.55G), and more than half that of a space shuttle (3G). A total of one ton (2,500 pounds) is transferred from the front wheels to the rear at launch.

In the off chance that you weren’t aware, all that power is generated via a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that produces the aforementioned 840 hp (626 kilowatts) and 770 pound-feet (1,044 Newton-meters) of torque on race fuel, and a no-less-impressive 808 hp (602 kW) and 717 lb-ft (972 Nm) torque on 91 octane.

In order to allow that massive amount of G force, the Demon wears a set of 315/40R18 Nitto NT05R drag radials that are 18 inches in diameter and 11 inches wide, marking the first time a production car has been sold with those tires from the factory. A unique compound designed specifically for the Demon gives it triple the traction coefficient than that of a Hellcat. Whatever the facts, one thing is for sure – the Demon is an insane vehicle, all for just $85,000.

Source: Dodge



