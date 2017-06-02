This beautiful convertible was originally Fire Engine Red, but a restoration repainted it this light shade of green.
With its gullwing doors and impressive performance by 1950s standards, the Mercedes-Benz 300SL coupe remains one of the most coveted vehicles in the world among collectors. It doesn’t let you put the top down to enjoy the wind in your hair, though. For that experience, check out this absolutely stunning 1960 300SL Roadster from RM Sotheby’s auction in Santa Monica, California, on June 24.
The 300SL Roadster celebrates its 60th birthday this year. Mercedes’ engineers didn’t simply slice off the coupe’s roof when creating the 300SL Roadster. They reinforced and lowered the space-frame chassis, which allowed for installing traditionally hinged doors. The lower sills made getting inside a little easier, too. Roadsters also received a slightly smaller grille opening than their hardtop counterparts. In total, the company built just 1,858 examples of the convertible with production running from 1957 to 1963.
This 300 SL Roadster was originally Fire Engine Red, but a restoration starting in 2005 switched the body to this interesting hue called Light Green Poly. The work also included stripping the car to bare metal, refinishing the chrome pieces, and extensive service to the mechanical parts.
According to RM Sotheby’s the 300 SL Roadster originally retailed for $11,000. The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ inflation calculator shows that amount is equivalent to $90,870 today. In comparison, the SL450 is the least expensive model in the roadster’s current lineup with a base price of $87,875 after destination.
This example should fetch much more than that, though. RM Sotheby’s expects the car to sell for $1.1 million to $1.3 million. Its ready for a long trip because the original set of fitted luggage comes with the roadster, too. Plus, there are photographs and receipts documenting the restoration process.
Source: RM Sotheby's