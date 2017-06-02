After Shelby teased us with a wide body kit concept for the Mustang GT, another American company specialized in modifying the popular performance model has decided to give the V8 muscle car a shot of testosterone. Meet the “30-Year Championship Commemorative Edition” as it is known by its full name, a special edition ‘Stang celebrating three decades since Saleen’s race team triumphed in the 1987 Driver, Manufacturer, Team, and Tire SCCA ESCORT Endurance Championships.

The 5.0-liter is no longer naturally aspirated as it has been blessed with a supercharger bumping output of the eight-cylinder mill to a fantastic 730 horsepower (544 kilowatts) in the case of the street-legal car while the track-only machine has 750 hp (559 kW) on tap. Saleen is renewing its partnership with General Tire for the latest Black Label special edition and will offer the upgraded Mustang with a newly developed exhaust system as well as a competition shifter.

The race car will do without the rear seats as a way to shave off weight and it will feature extra upgrades, including four-point harness, a four-point roll cage, and a beefier radiator — among other tweaks. The special-edition Mustang GT will ride on Saleen’s familiar white alloy wheels wrapped around in General Tire’s set of performance G-MAX RS rubbers making their market debut.

Body graphics in yellow, black, and white together with General Tire branding will make it stand out furthermore. Rounding off the changes will be the compulsory badging and the Racecraft suspension kit featuring camber caster plates.

Saleen will fully reveal the Mustang GT-based 30-Year Championship Commemorative Edition within the next month at a media event. The championship team drivers from 30 years ago will be there to reminisce.

Details about the price tag and the number of cars planned have not been disclosed, but we do know production is scheduled to kick off in September.

Source: Saleen