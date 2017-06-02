The refreshed 2018 Ford F-150 will finally go on sale this fall and will are still waiting for its official pricing details. Meanwhile, the guys over at CarsDirect have seen an order guide of the model and are reporting there will be a slight increase in the starting price.

The base engine for the pickup will be the new 3.3-liter V6 which replaces the old 3.5-liter V6. It will be a standard unit on XL and XLT models with prices starting at $28,675 with destination for the XL Regular Cab, $32,760 for the SuperCab, and $35,215 for the SuperCrew. Each represents a $270 price increase compared to the outgoing 3.5-liter V6 model.







The base 3.3-liter unit is expected to produce the same power as the motor it replaces. This means 282 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque will be delivered to the wheels through a six-speed transmission, but Ford will confirm the final numbers later this year.

The big news for the facelifted model is the new 3.0-liter diesel engine. Unfortunately, it won’t be available until the summer of next year, and we won’t have official horsepower, torque, or fuel economy figures until later this year.







Another novelty for the model will be the improved adaptive cruise control system, which will be part of the standard equipment for the Limited models, while, at the other trim levels, it will be optionally available as part of an equipment package.

Like many Ford models, the 2018 F-150 will benefit from special discounts for certain configurations. As CarsDirect points out, these are usually pretty difficult to figure out for the regular customer, but this short table should give you a better insight into what to expect.





Truck Style Available Equipment Discounts Total Potential Savings XL "Mid" Equipment Group 101A ($750) + STX Appearance Package (1,250) $2,000 XLT "Luxury" Equipment Group 302A ($1,750) + Voice-Activated Navigation ($500) + Power Equipment Group ($250) $2,500 Lariat "Luxury" Equipment Group 502A ($1,500) + Technology Package/Adaptive Cruise Control ($500) $2,000 King Ranch "Luxury" Equipment Group 601A ($500) + Chrome Appearance Package ($750) + Technology Package/Adaptive Cruise Control ($500) $1,750 Platinum "Luxury" Equipment Group 701A ($500) $500 Limited None N/A Raptor None N/A

Source: CarsDirect