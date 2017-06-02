When Dieselgate first struck the world back in 2015, everyone knew it was going to get messy. Flash forward almost three years, and Volkswagen executives are facing jail time while the company figures out how to pay billions in fines, and that's just in the United States. The saga still isn’t over, because the German government is now going after diesel versions of the Audi A7 and A8, according to a report from Reuters.

The Audi A7 was already dinged in the United States, along with A6 and Q7 models running the 3.0-liter diesel for a total of 80,000 cars.

Aside from Volkswagen Group's continued PR nightmare, this latest chapter in the far-reaching scandal marks the first time the automaker's luxury brand has come under fire in its home country, where emission regulations are slightly different from North America. The German Transport Ministry says as many as 24,000 A7 and A8 models built from 2009 to 2013 could emit double the allowable limit of nitrogen oxides. The government has asked Audi to recall the models, half of which were sold in Germany.

The manufacturer did as requested on Thursday, and claims to already have a fix in place. According to the report, a source with close ties to Audi said the problems were with the interaction between control units for the engine and transmission. The German government gave the manufacturer a deadline of June 12 to propose a remedy.

It’s unlikely we’ve heard the last of the diesel cheating scandal, and not just from Volkswagen. General Motors was recently accused of using cheat software on its Chevrolet and GMC diesel pickup trucks, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles remains under investigation as well.

Source: Reuters