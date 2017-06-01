Much to the chagrin of Skoda fans everywhere, the Czech automaker ditched its iconic Yeti nameplate in place of the more subdued Karoq moniker for its new SUV. But in an effort to hopefully win back some of that love lost, VW Group is giving fans the chance to name another vehicle under its corporate umbrella – the upcoming SEAT seven-seat SUV.

The Spanish automaker is using the hashtag, "#SEATseekingName," on social media to help drum up ideas for the upcoming SUV. The model will share its bones with the Skoda Kodiaq, ironically, and in doing so it will have seven seats and a range of turbocharged engines.

There are a few stipulations, though. The first is that the new name must be taken from Spanish geographical term, similar to the Ibiza and Ateca, both cities in Spain. The second stipulation is that it must be in line with the company’s "brand values," as well as easy to pronounce worldwide in different languages.







The first portion of the contest will run from now until June 22, 2017. Some of the best names will be put on a short list that will be reviewed by SEAT brand experts, with the finalists announced on September 12 at the Frankfurt Motor Show. From there, SEAT will open voting from September 12 to 25 where fans can decide on their favorite.

As for the yet-to-be-name SUV, it will follow the new Ateca and upcoming Arona, and will act as the Spanish automaker’s flagship vehicle. Since capacity at SEAT's facility in Spain will be capped by the previous two SUVs mentioned, the new flagship will be built at VW headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Technical specs are still well under wraps, but looking at the Skoda Kodiaq on which its based, it’s safe to assume that the SEAT will come with a similar four-cylinder powertrain, front- and available all-wheel-drive, and a six-speed manual or DSG, depending on the engine. We’ll know more details when it makes its debut sometime later in the year.

Source: SEAT



