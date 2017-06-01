Now, four of Acura's five models come from the Buckeye State.
Honda’s East Liberty Auto Plant in Ohio is now assembling the Acura MDX so that the automaker’s factory in Lincoln, Alabama, can build more units of the popular Honda Pilot.
Honda put $85 million into the East Liberty Plant to be able to build the MDX there. The investment included new welding equipment and extended of vehicle conveyors. Production will happen simultaneously in Alabama and Ohio until this fall when East Liberty will become the sole assembly site.
Adding the luxury crossover to the East Liberty Plant means that five of Acura’s six products are now assembled in Ohio. The company builds the RDX at the same plant. Meanwhile, the Marysville Auto Plant handles the TLX and ILX. The NSX comes from the Performance Manufacturing Center, which is also in Marysville, Ohio.
The MDX is nearly Acura’s bestselling product at 19,315 deliveries through May 2017. The RDX is narrowly the brand’s current winner with a volume of 19,942 units through five months in 2017.
Acura refreshed the MDX last year, including adding a new diamond-shaped grille and updated Jewel Eye headlights. The company also broadened the range by adding the MDX Sport Hybrid with a 3.0-liter V6 and three electric motors. The combo gives the electrically assisted model 321 horsepower (239 kilowatts) and 289 pound-feet (391 Newton-meters) of torque. In comparison, the combustion-powered MDX packs a 3.5-liter V6 with 290 hp (216 kW) and 267 lb-ft (362 Nm).
Honda has been making big investments into its East Liberty campus recently. For example, the company recently announced a $124-million wind tunnel at its Transportation Research Center there. It will be capable of accelerating air at up to 192 miles per hour (309 kilometers per hour). There will be multiple bays there that will allow testing on several vehicles at once.
Source: Acura