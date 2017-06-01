Fast cars are fun, sure, but most of them pale in comparison to the feeling of cruising the open ocean in a Cigarette racing boat. This particular example, a 38-foot Top Gun, is up for sale courtesy of ModernLook – and it comes with a steep discount.

Full disclosure: ModernLook is part of the family. A sister site of Motor1.com, it hosts flash sales exclusively for its members to sell the coolest products for a lower price than they'll find anywhere else. That means this cigarette boat is priced about as low as you're going to find.

With a price tag of $385,000, the boat is discounted $68,000 over its original MSRP. It has an estimated use time of just 80 hours, and is the only boat in this size and brand to come with a joystick, which offers 360-degree control while out on the water. The exterior is finished in a two-tone red and white paint scheme with black accenting stripes.





Power comes courtesy of twin inboard Mercury Racing engines with Bravo 1 XR ITS sport drive. Fuel capacity is 254 gallons, while the boat tips the scales at 9,900 pounds (4,490 kilograms). A fully furnished cabin sits just below the deck with white leather seats and red accenting stitching.

Standard equipment includes an 8-inch high-def touchscreen Garmin 7608 with depth finder, powered CNC machined billet bolsters, a premium JL Audio system with Bluetooth, and a silver carbon fiber gauge cluster, because racing.

If it all sounds a bit too technical, just know that the 38-foot Top Gun has been a legend in cigarette racing for more than 25 years, and now is your chance to take home the iconic vessel for less than $400,000.

Source: ModernLook



