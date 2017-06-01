That also includes two new Q SUVs.

Audi’s new lineup promises to be electric… literally. In the next few years, the German automaker will introduce two new Q SUVs along, three e-tron electric vehicles, and a self-driving city car, all while replacing five 'core' models in the process.

"We are rejuvenating our model portfolio enormously and will renew five existing core model series by mid-2018," said Rupert Stadler in a statement, Chairman of the Board of Management. The first part of that rejuvenation will include the new E-Tron Quattro SUV. 

Introduced at CES, the E-Tron Quattro concept portended a production model with 311 miles (500 kilometers) of range and a power output of 435 horsepower (320 kilowatts), with an optional "boost function" that sees the output jumped to 503 hp (370 kW) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. Already the company has opened reservations for the SUV in places like Norway – though the rest of the world won't see it until sometime in 2018.


Following the E-Tron Quattro, Audi will unveil two SUV concepts: a more production-ready Q8, and a new Q4. The two SUVs will also add to Audi’s pure electric lineup, with plans to launch electric production models by 2020. 

The brand will gradually release an electric version of each of its core vehicles the years following. Part of that electric onslaught will include a driverless city car by 2021. The short-term goal for Audi is to have at least 30 percent fully or partially electric sales by 2025.

Until then, Audi will release the new A7 and A8. Already we know that the A8 will make its debut at the Audi Summit in Barcelona on July 11, 2017, and will be available with a level 3 autonomous driving system called "Traffic Jam Pilot." The new A7 will follow sometime later in the year. 

