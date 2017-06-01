Following a painstakingly long teaser campaign with no less than 12 videos, Hyundai announced earlier in the week that it will finally unveil the Kona on June 12. To ease the wait, yet another teaser has been published, but this time around we’re dealing with two images. What’s surprising about them is the fact that with minimal Photoshop skills, anyone can reveal the crossover’s exterior in full.

The images are showing the Kona in the same bright orange shade we saw at the end of last month when the crossover was spotted without any sort of camouflage while participating in a photo shoot. Just as funky as a Nissan Juke, Hyundai’s rival adopts a double headlight arrangement and the “Cascading” grille first seen on the new i30.

Typical for a crossover, it comes with lots of black plastic body cladding noticeable on the wheel arches and on the lower sections of both bumpers. There’s more of it on the side skirts along with a glossy black finish for the roof (including rear spoiler) and the side mirror caps. The rear end mimics the front fascia’s double lights and boasts a pair of sleek upper clusters similar to those installed on the i20.

Besides publishing these two teaser images, Hyundai has also announced the Kona will be its first car to feature a head-up display. An eight-inch image will be projected into the driver’s line of sight and is going to have a luminance of 10,000 candela per square meter, which according to the company is unmatched in this segment.

Following its debut in less than two weeks, the Hyundai Kona will be launched this summer and will eventually be joined by a similar model from its partner Kia. Reportedly called Stonic, the B-segment crossover will have a more conventional design and might be unveiled before the year’s end.

Source: Hyundai