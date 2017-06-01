In December last year, Elon Musk, together with other tech industry leaders, joined President Donald Trump’s policy forum. The founder, ideologist, and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX acts like an advisor on the Strategic and Policy Forum, helping shape Trump’s economic policy.

Now, following Trump’s still-not-final decision to take the United States out of the global pact to fight climate change, Musk announced through his Twitter channel he might leave the advisory council. He twitted that he has done all he can to convince Trump to stick with U.S. commitments made by Barack Obama. The country committed to reduce its emissions by 26 percent to 28 percent compared to 2005 levels by 2025.







“Don't know which way Paris will go, but I've done all I can to advise directly to POTUS, through others in WH & via councils, that we remain.”



A final decision and an official statement is expected later today, as Trump is set to make an announcement at 7:00 PM GMT in the White House Rose Garden. If America leaves the global pact, it would join Syria and Nicaragua as the world's only non-participants in the landmark 195-nation accord agreed upon in Paris in 2015.







The CEOs of ExxonMobil, Apple, Dow Chemical, Unilever NV joined Musk in urging Trump to remain in the agreement. The chief executives have made public appeals to Trump. Democrat Hillary Clinton, who Trump defeated in the 2016 presidential election, also joined the conversation, saying a withdraw would be a mistake.

"Part of what keeps us going is that America's word is good, and that you stand with your prior administration whether it was of your party or not," she said.

Source: Automotive News and Reuters