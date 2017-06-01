Back in April this year, Audi and Porsche announced they are joining forces to develop a new vehicle architecture that will be designed especially for autonomous cars. The two automakers will jointly work on vehicle platforms, modules, and components ready for 2025.

As a logical step forward, Audi is now announcing it has received a license for autonomous cars testing in New York, becoming the first company authorized to perform such testing in the state. The actual road tests will begin in mid-June in Albany, near the state capitol, where Level 3 autonomy will be demonstrated. This process will mark “the first autonomous vehicle demonstration in state history,” as the German automaker explains.







According to Society of Automobile Engineers (SAE), Level 3 means a vehicle is capable of automated driving at posted highway speeds when specific conditions are met, but the driver must be able to take control again in short notice. Audi says, in New York, two engineers will be in the test prototype to monitor the system and the processes - one in the front seat and one in the back.

“We have been leading the way in the development of piloted driving technology for more than a decade now, and testing in real-world environments is a key step in our pursuit of safer roads,’’ Scott Keogh, President of Audi of America, commented. “We applaud Governor Cuomo for his leadership and stand ready to assist in defining how this future will unfold in the Empire State now and for years to come.”







In January this year, Audi revealed a Q7 deep learning autonomous concept at the 2017 CES in Las Vegas, where it drove itself without any human input on a specially designed open area. The vehicle was a demonstration of the level of technological progress Audi has reached in developing autonomous technologies for the future.

Source: Audi