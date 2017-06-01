More efficient gasoline and diesel engines along with an eight-speed automatic transmission are the main changes.

After a preview released just about a month ago, Peugeot is finally ready to talk about the facelifted 308. There are more changes than meets the eye as the mid-cycle refresh for the compact car focuses on the upgraded internals rather than on the exterior, which as you can see, has been virtually carried over from the previous model.

More important is the newly developed 1.6-liter BlueHDi 130 S&S engine making its debut on a car from the PSA Group. More than 200 patents were registered during the engineering process and the unit comes to replace the previous BlueHDi 120 S&S. As the engine’s name indicates, it has an extra 10 horsepower over its predecessor and consumes up to six percent less fuel. Not only that, but Peugeot claims performance almost matches that of a larger 2.0-liter unit.

2018 Peugeot 308 facelift
2018 Peugeot 308 facelift

If you would rather have a gasoline engine, there’s an updated 1.2-liter PureTech 130 S&S BVM6 about four percent thriftier than before. At the same time, it is considerably cleaner thanks to the implementation of a gasoline particulate filter as well as other emissions control solutions, including a new catalytic convertor, optimized exhaust temperature, and materials that have a higher thermal resistance.

Elsewhere, the sportier 308 GT with the 180-hp diesel gets a brand new eight-speed automatic transmission developed by Peugeot in collaboration with Aisin. It’s up to seven percent more economical than the existing six-speed ‘box and at the same time slashes two kilograms.

2018 Peugeot 308 facelift
2018 Peugeot 308 facelift

All of the driving aids available for the 3008 and 5008 SUVs are now being offered on the revised 308, including active safety brake and distance alert, active lane departure warning, and driver attention warning. The updated model also welcomes speed sign recognition and speed suggestion, while the adaptive cruise control has a stop function.

The hottest version of the range, the 308 GTI, soldiers on with 270 horsepower and hits 62 mph (100 kph) in six seconds. It rides on 19-inch alloy wheels and gets a plethora of goodies, such as a Torsen limited-slip differential, red brake calipers, Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires, and beefy brakes measuring 380 mm up front and 268 mm at the back. Debuting with the facelift is a new two-tone Coupe Franche paint scheme combining Magnetic Blue with Perla Nera.

Check out the press release below for additional details.

Source: Peugeot

Be part of something big