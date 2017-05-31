Lotus sheds 31 pounds for this latest Elise versus its predecessor.

The crew at Lotus constantly finds ways to make the company’s models just a little sharper, and the engineers’ latest effort for the Elise Cup 250 forges the roadster an even more potent corner carver.

 

Lotus Elise Cup 250

 

Weight is the enemy at Lotus, and the new Elise Cup 250 is 31 pounds (14 kilograms) lighter than its predecessor. The roadster's dry weight is just 1,949 pounds (884 kg). The diet comes in part thanks to a standard lithium-ion battery, carbon-shell seats, forged wheels, and a polycarbonate rear screen. The company also installs a new body kit, including a front splitter, side sills, wing, and rear diffuser, that produce 276 pounds (125 kg) of downforce at 140 miles per hour (225 kilometers per hour).

Customers can slice even more weight off the Elise Cup 250 by paying for the performance options. The biggest reduction comes from a titanium exhaust that saves 15 pounds (7 kg). A Carbon Aero Pack sheds a total of 8 pounds (3.7 kg) by fitting composite parts for the front splitter, rear wing, and side boards. Separately, Lotus offers lightweight replacements for the removable hard top, front access panel, roll hoop cover, and engine cover. Swapping out the interior trim for carbon parts can trim an additional 4.6 pounds (2.1 kg). Two-piece brake discs cut 9 pounds (4 kg), too.

Behind the driver, there's a 1.8-liter supercharged four-cylinder with 243 horsepower (181 kilowatts) and 184 pound-feet (250 Newton-meters) of torque. It gets the roadster to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.9 seconds and to a top speed of 154 mph (248 kph). The only available gearbox is a six-speed manual.

Inside, Lotus' new in-car entertainment system includes iPod and Bluetooth support. The Cup 250 also has a standard roll bar. 

The Elise Cup 250 retails for 47,400 pounds in the United Kingdom and 62,600 euros in Germany. It's not available in the United States. However, Lotus plans to introduce the next-gen Elise in the U.S. in 2020. It will reportedly be a little larger than the current model, but Lotus will try to keep the weight below 2,205 pounds (1,000 kilograms).

Source: Lotus

