PURITY WITH POWER – THE NEW LOTUS ELISE CUP 250

Fastest, most focused four-cylinder Lotus sports car ever

0-60 mph in 3.9 secs, 243 hp & from 283 hp per tonne

Concentrates spirit of latest Elise for new Cup variant

Advanced lightweight materials cut weight to 860 kg

Available to order from Lotus dealers now

Punching well above its weight, the new Lotus Elise Cup 250 offers a scintillating blend of purity of purpose with performance at the apex of the recently revised Elise range.

Supercharged, lightweight and distilled from Lotus’ extensive motorsport knowhow, the new model packs 243 hp into a chassis designed to deliver the benchmark in responsive handling and haptic feedback. The car’s enhanced aerodynamics come from a number of additions including a new lightweight rear wing, front splitter, bargeboards and rear diffuser contributing to 125 kg of downforce at 140 mph.

As the latest car to receive the Cup treatment, the new Lotus Elise Cup 250 bridges the gap between road and track to offer racecar capabilities in a package that can be used every day. Focused on cutting weight and boosting performance, Lotus’ development team has built on the significant updates introduced for the latest Elise, which has already been hailed as a five-star car by the international motoring press. Dry weight has been reduced to just 884 kg (or 860 kg with all lightweight options) and the adoption of advanced lightweight materials including carbon fibre, titanium and aluminium has helped to cut kilos from crucial areas leading to a 0-60 mph in 3.9 secs and a power to weight of 283 hp per tonne.

The Elise Cup 250 carries the new visual identity, first introduced on the new Elise Sport and Sprint models. Changes to the body include a redesigned lightweight front clam panel with wider radiator apertures and mesh pattern grille, and a new design of rear transom panel featuring two light clusters, rather than four, visually enhancing the design.

The Elise Cup 250 also includes a number of high-performance additions unique to this model. These include revised dampers and ultra-lightweight forged wheels with Yokohama Advan A048 LTS tyres – 225/45 ZR17 at the rear and 195/50 ZR16 at the front.

Announcing the new car, Jean-Marc Gales, CEO, Group Lotus plc said, “The Elise Cup 250 is the latest edition in an exciting period for the company which has seen us launch a number of very special new cars across our entire range. We know what existing Lotus enthusiasts demand from our cars and we are also bringing in many new customers who can see clearly that we offer an unrivalled combination of performance, styling, dynamics and value for money. A Lotus rewards like no other car, with sharp handling, tremendous speed and a pure, undiluted driving experience. The power and aerodynamic prowess of the new Elise Cup 250 has taken the fight beyond the reach of lesser rivals and, at just 860 kg, it shows that we are ahead of the curve in delivering lightweight, intelligently engineered sports cars.”

The best Elise yet

Cementing its reputation as a purebred driver’s car, the new Elise Cup 250 sets the standard for two-seater sports cars thanks to its winning combination of efficient engineering, agility, grip and speed. Cut from the same cloth as the recently released Exige Cup 380, it’s every inch a track car – but with road-going manners.

Reserved for only the most focused models, the Cup moniker distinguishes Hethel’s highest-evolved sports cars from their stable mates, with the Cup editions sure to become iconic and collectable models in the years to come. Expounding the company’s “simplify, then add lightness” mantra to the next level – it eradicates all but the essential from each model to produce a reference point for handling and performance.

Launched to the media earlier this year, the latest version of the Lotus Elise has retained its trademark handling, but added a number of enhancements which have been rolled out across the range. In addition to the redesigned lightweight clam panels front and rear, the Elise Cup 250’s aerodynamic changes modify airflow over, under and around the car to increase downforce, equivalent to 125 kg at 140 mph, allowing harder and faster cornering and more stability.

Providing 243 hp, the Elise’s all-alloy 1.8-litre engine with chargecooled supercharger, allows the Cup 250 to accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.9 secs before reaching its top speed of 154 mph. Helping amplify the driving experience, Hethel’s acoustic engineers have further improved the exhaust note, so the Elise Cup 250 now features a stunning soundtrack as standard. An optional full exhaust system in titanium is available which removes a further 7 kg from beyond the rear axle.

Perfectly complementing the car’s personality, the Elise’s slick six-speed manual gearbox uses Lotus’ beautifully detailed open-gate design. First introduced on the Exige Sport 350, but optimised for the Elise, it provides a much more positive and direct operation – giving faster, cleaner gear changes.

Benefiting from the recent weight savings delivered across the Elise range, the Elise Cup 250 is a significant 14 kg lighter than its predecessor. As standard, the Lotus Elise Cup 250 includes a Lithium-Ion battery, Lotus’ hand crafted carbon race seats, ultra-lightweight motorsport forged alloy wheels and a polycarbonate rear screen, all of which combine with optional weight-saving components to deliver a benchmark power to weight ratio of 283 hp per tonne.

The Elise Cup 250 features fully independent double wishbone suspension and a front anti-roll bar, coupled with Bilstein high-performance dampers and Eibach coaxial coil springs front and rear. Compared to the Elise Sport and Sprint models, damper rates for the Elise Cup 250 are higher (compression: 12% front / 9% rear and rebound: 20% front / 30% rear).

AP Racing twin-piston front and Brembo single-piston rear calipers with cross drilled and ventilated 288 mm diameter brake discs, front and rear, provide stopping power, with new optional lightweight two-piece brake discs providing the opportunity to save a further 4 kg. Like the other 1.8-litre Elise models, the Cup 250 benefits from driver selectable ESP driving modes (Drive / Sport / Off). To maximise traction, and to make the most of the aerodynamic downforce and firmer damping, the Elise Cup 250 uses Yokohama Advan A048 LTS tyres which are equally suited to both road and track and provide phenomenal grip and under a broad range of temperatures and conditions.

Adding to the Elise’s strong and torsionally stiff chassis architecture, the Cup 250 also features a T45 steel roll over bar as standard.

The Elise Cup 250’s cabin bears the hallmarks of a beautifully handcrafted high-performance sports car, including Lotus’ in-house manufactured carbon race seats, clad in black Alcantara® with contrast red or yellow stitching; the trim design is carried through to the door panels and face-level vents, complementing the exposed aluminium and carbon fibre elements of the Elise Cup 250’s cabin.

Interior options include an Alcantara trimmed steering wheel and sill covers, leather or tartan trim packs, bodywork keyed colour inserts for the sports seats, transmission console and HVAC surround, and additional weight saving carbon components including face-level vents (-0.3 kg), HVAC surrounds (-0.1 kg), and sill covers (-0.8 kg). As well as saving weight, the optional, lightweight carbon fibre sill covers provide easier ingress and egress thanks to a 10mm lower profile.

Buyers wanting to extract extra kilos from the car can select the beautifully finished optional Carbon Aero Pack, which adds a composite front splitter, rear wing and side boards (saving 3.7 kg), whilst further weight savings can come from separately specified carbon items including a hard-top (-3 kg), front access panel (-1.1 kg), roll-over hoop cover (-0.7 kg) and engine cover (-3.3 kg).

The Elise’s instrument panel features new graphics, making it easier to read, and a new in-car entertainment system, including iPod® connectivity and Bluetooth® functionality and uprated speakers, can also be selected when ordering.

Every new Lotus Elise Cup 250 customer can personalise their vehicle through the Lotus Exclusive programme. Developed by the Lotus Design team, it combines traditional British craftsmanship with the best of modern design. Conceived to inspire customers, allowing them to tailor vehicles to their personal taste, it offers a comprehensive array of options and provides an alluring alternative to an off-the-peg sports car.

To find out more about the Lotus Elise range visit: http://www.lotuscars.com/ about-elise.





ELISE CUP 250 – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATION

PERFORMANCE

ELISE CUP 250

Max power

243 hp at 7200 rpm

(246 PS) (181 kW)

Max torque

184 lbft at 3500-5500 rpm

(250 Nm)

0-60 mph

3.9 seconds

0-100 km/h

4.3 seconds

Max speed

154 mph (248 km/h)

Fuel Consumption mpg (l/100 km)

Urban

Extra Urban

Combined

28.0 (10.1)

47.1 (6.0)

37.7 (7.5)

CO2 emissions

175 g/km

Kerb weight

917 kg

Dry weight

884 kg

Lightest possible dry weight

860 kg



ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION

All alloy, 1.8 litre DOHC 4 cylinder, dual VVT-i, 16-valve with chargecooled supercharger

Mid mounted, transverse, rear wheel drive

6 speed manual gearbox with sports ratios

Electronic Differential Lock



CHASSIS AND BODY

Lightweight, extruded aluminium bonded chassis structure

T45 motorsport hoop

Fully independent double wishbone sports suspension with adjustable front anti-roll bar

Bilstein high performance dampers, front and rear

Eibach springs, front and rear

AP Racing twin-piston front calipers and single-piston rear calipers

ABS system

Driver selectable ESP modes

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Lightweight lithium-ion battery



EXTERIOR SPECIFICATION

Aerodynamically optimised rear wing, front splitter, rear diffuser and side floor-extensions

Matt Black painted front access panel, mirror plinths, mirror caps, roll hoop cover and transom panel

Ultra lightweight black forged alloy wheels (16” front and 17” rear)

Front Yokohama Advan A048 LTS tyres 195/50 ZR16

Rear Yokohama Advan A048 LTS tyres 225/45 ZR17

Servo assisted, cross drilled and ventilated brake discs, 288 mm x 26 mm, front and rear

Polycarbonate backlight glass

Black soft-top

Clear sill stone chip protection film



INTERIOR SPECIFICATION

Black Alcantara® trim, with contrast red or yellow stitch including seats, door panels and face-level vents

Carbon fibre sports seats

Black leather trimmed steering wheel

Black leather trimmed sill covers

Exposed gearshift design

Polished aluminum gear knob and leather handbrake sleeve

Engine start push button

Driver and passenger airbags

Tyre puncture repair kit



OPTIONS: INTERIOR AND TRIM

UK RETAIL PRICE

DE RETAIL PRICE

Leather Trim Pack – Black leather, with contrast red or yellow stitch (including seats, door panels and face-level vents)

£1,000

€ 1,400

Tartan Trim Pack – Yellow or Red tartan inserts, with contrast red or yellow stitching (including seats and door panels)

£1,000

€ 1,400

Black Alcantara® trimmed sill covers

£200

€ 270

Black Alcantara® trimmed steering wheel

£300

€ 400

Interior Colour Pack – Seat eyelets, centre console surround, HVAC surround and window lift switch bezel painted in red, yellow, silver, orange, black or white

£400

€ 560

Full carpet

£350

€ 490

Floor mats

£100

€ 140



OPTIONS: EXTERIOR AND BODY

UK RETAIL PRICE

DE RETAIL PRICE

Matt Black painted hard-top

£1,000

€ 1,400

Red painted brakes callipers (from August 2017)

£350

€ 490

Ultra lightweight silver forged alloy wheels (16” front and 17” rear)

NCO

NCO



OPTIONS: COMFORT AND COMMUNICATION

UK RETAIL PRICE

DE RETAIL PRICE

Air conditioning

£1,250

€ 1,650

Bluetooth enabled stereo plus two front mounted speakers

£400

€ 560

Sound insulation

£350

€ 490

Cruise control

£110

€ 150

Standard battery

NCO

NCO



OPTIONS: LIGHTWEIGHT AND PERFORMANCE

WEIGHT SAVING

UK RETAIL PRICE

DE RETAIL PRICE

Carbon Aero Pack – Front splitter, rear wing and side boards in carbon fibre

3.7 kg

£3,400

€ 4,700

Carbon fibre hard-top

3 kg

£3,000

€ 4,000

Carbon fibre access panel

1.1 kg

£900

€ 1,250

Carbon fibre engine cover

3.3 kg

£1,600

€ 2,200

Carbon fibre roll-hoop cover

0.7 kg

£1,000

€ 1,400

Carbon fibre sill covers

0.8 kg

£1,200

€ 1,680

Carbon fibre face-level vents

0.3 kg

£1,400

€ 1,950

Carbon fibre HVAC surround

0.1 kg

£400

€ 550

Titanium exhaust

7 kg

£4,000

€ 5,500

Two-piece high-performance brake discs

4 kg

£1,500

€ 2,000

Airbag deletion and non-airbag steering wheel

-

£1,000

€ 1,400

Harness cross bar and 4 point harness [only in combination with airbag deletion] (4 point harness supplied via Lotus Aftersales for dealer fitment post registration)

-

£1,600

€ 2,200

Fire extinguisher and battery isolator

-

£2,800

€ 3,900

Front and rear towing eyes (supplied via Lotus Aftersales for dealer fitment post registration)

-

£295

€ 420



PAINT OPTIONS

UK RETAIL PRICE

DE RETAIL PRICE

Signature paint

£825

€ 1,155

Metallic paint

£825

€ 1,155



LOTUS EXCLUSIVE OPTIONS

UK RETAIL PRICE

DE RETAIL PRICE

Exclusive Paint: Alternative metallic colours

£1,860

€ 2,600

Exclusive Paint: Alternative pearlescent colours

£2,850

€ 4,000

Exclusive Paint: Custom colour choice

POA

POA

Exclusive Leather: Alternative colour

£2,250

€ 3,000

Exclusive Stitch: Alternative colour

£300

€ 400







The above options represent just a sample of what is available through Lotus Exclusive. Further information on the Lotus Exclusive programme, including a comprehensive list of the available customisation options can be found at:

www.lotuscars.com/exclusive







ELISE CUP 250 – VEHICLE PRICING

MARKET

RETAIL PRICE

UK

£47,400 (incl. VAT at 20%)

Germany

€62,600 (incl. VAT at 19%)

France

€63,130 (incl. VAT at 20%)

Italy

€66,540 (incl. VAT at 22%)

Japan

¥9,150,000 (incl. VAT at 8%)



