In 1970, famed Italian coachbuilder Bertone sculpted the futuristic-looking Lancia Stratos Zero Concept for display at the Turin Motor Show. It was a dramatic departure from the production model that shared the same name, but it was still stunning nonetheless. So stunning, in fact, that it even made a cameo appearance in the 1988 Michael Jackson film Moonwalker.

But here's something you may not have known about the original concept: just a few years later, it spawned a series of limited edition watches to go along with it. Bertone produced just a handful of examples of the Stratos watch in 1975 for the brand Buler, each one hand-crafted by Nuccio Bertone, former CEO and son of company founder Carrozzeria Bertone.

Today finding a well-cared-for example is almost as rare as catching a glimpse of original the car itself. Luckily enough, a beautiful prototype version of the watch recently popped up for sale on eBay with an asking price of €389 (approx. $434.80).







The watch and strap are both is finished in steel as opposed to the more common plastic model. The stamped back reads "Buler Watch LTD Swiss Case." Its unique face shares a number of similarities with the concept car, and the LED screen, though not exactly modern by today’s standards, replaced the typical LCD setup found in most watches of the day and comes powered by a Hughes Aircraft module.

The seller says the watch has never been worn, and apart from some light scuffs to the plastic, it looks like it just came out of the box. Unfortunately, the original box and paper do not come with it, meaning it could likely be a pre-production prototype. More than 10 days are left in the sale.