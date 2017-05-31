According to the famous meme, Chuck Norris is so strong that he would never need a pickup truck to haul anything because he’s strong enough to carry it himself. The famous martial artist is now lending some of that gusto to Fiat Professional as the commercial vehicles brand’s official spokesperson in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The actor will star in ads for the brand starting in June, and we’ll look forward to seeing how the marketers play on his famously strong persona. Don’t expect the spots to air in the United States, though, because Norris is advertising for foreign vans and pickups like the Fullback (below), Ducato, and Doblò. However, he would probably be fit for advertising Ram's trucks, too.

Norris is a well-liked actor by the public around the world. According to Fiat Professional, “a research test across Europe has shown him to be the best brand ambassador in terms of relevance, affinity and appeal for professional customers.”

Norris got his big break by fighting Bruce Lee in Way of the Dragon. Through the 1980s, he starred in numerous action movies like Missing in Action and The Delta Force. In the 1990s, he transitioned to television with Walker, Texas Ranger. Conan O'Brien later played random clips from the show for his Texas Ranger Lever bit (see example below), and Norris became even bigger comedic fodder when the Chuck Norris Facts meme blew up on the Internet in the mid 2000s. For example, “They once tried to carve Chuck Norris’ face into Mount Rushmore, but the granite wasn’t hard enough for his beard.”

Source: Fiat Professional