Fun fact: out of all the cars ever sold by RM Sotheby’s, 40 percent of them were Ferraris. The auction house says it has sold vehicles with a combined value of more than $660 million, so doing the math means people have spent in total in excess of $264M just on cars that had the prancing horse. Not only that, but almost half of all the vehicles that went under the hammer for more than $10M were Ferraris. RM Sotheby’s proudly wishes to point out it has sold more Ferraris than any other auction house and has offered four of the top 10 most valuable Ferraris ever sold publicly.

Speaking of which, the most expensive Ferrari sold through RM Sotheby’s was a 1956 290 MM previously owned by none other than legendary race car driver Juan Manuel Fangio. It managed to fetch a whopping $28.05M at the New York event organized a couple of years ago. A close second would have to be the 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4*S N.A.R.T. Spider grabbing $27.5M back in 2013 during the Monterey event. To this day, it’s still the highest-grossing road-going Ferrari ever auctioned. Also at the Monterey sale but a year later, one of the three 1964 Ferrari 275 GTB/C Speciale units ever made commanded a $26.4M final price tag.

RM Sotheby’s will attempt to break those records during the September 8-10 weekend when it will organize what it describes as being the biggest Ferrari auction ever. It will be held in Ferrari’s hometown in Maranello and will gather together the “most valuable and sought-after Ferraris on the planet” on the occasion of the automaker's 70th anniversary.







The last time RM Sotheby’s and Ferrari joined forces was in December 2016 when the 500th and final LaFerrari coupe was auctioned in Daytona during the Finali Mondiali event. It was sold for an impressive $7M and all proceeds from the sale were directed to helping the earthquake victims in central Italy. The unique LaFerrari managed to establish a new record for the most expensive new car ever sold at an auction. At the same time, the final bidding price was five times higher than the LaFerrari’s original sticker price.

Details about the cars en route to the auction block are going to be disclosed in the weeks to come.

Source: RM Sotheby’s